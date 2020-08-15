Face masks for front-line workers
In partnership with the Emergency Operations Center, United Way of Southwest Michigan is collecting homemade face masks to distribute to front-line workers and volunteers at area agencies and organizations.
Agencies such as homeless shelters, Meals on Wheels, and many others are still working with their clients every day.
They need masks to help protect their staffs, volunteers and clients.
United Way will accept donations by appointment. If you have donations, contact Amanda Drew at 982-4038 or amanda.drew@uwsm.org.
Help ease worry
Meals on Wheels of Southwest Michigan is working with area seniors to fill many needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Meals on Wheels is seeking donation of hygiene items that can be included in deliveries to seniors.
Those items include full-size shampoo, full-size toothpaste, toothbrush, and notes of encouragement and cheer.
For more information, visit volunteer.uwsm.org.
Turn compassion into action
American Red Cross of Southwest Michigan is looking for volunteers for several opportunities, such as a Disaster Action Team members, who provide 24-hour emergency response to local disasters, ensuring that those affected have access to resources for basic necessities such as food, shelter and clothing.
The American Red Cross also is looking for blood drive volunteers in Berrien and Cass counties.
For more information, or to sign up, visit volunteer.uwsm.org.
Make a difference for a child
A court-appointed special advocate (CASA) volunteer advocates in the community and courtroom for the best interests of foster children in Berrien County.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, all work is being conducted remotely, including training.
Volunteers must be at least 21 and pass a background check.
For more information, or to sign up, visit volunteer.uwsm.org.
Use your skills to help
Caring Circle is seeking a detail-oriented volunteer who can attend inter-disciplinary team meetings with Hospice staff and type real-time notes on the group’s discussions directly into electronic medical record software.
Good keyboarding skills are essential as well as the ability to succinctly summarize discussion notes in real time.
This opportunity would be great for a student interested in gaining experience in the medical office field, or for someone retired from a similar field.
Training and orientation will be provided on specific procedures, and a brief test will be required before training begins.
Transcription is needed in St. Joseph, Buchanan and South Haven.
For more information, or to sign up, visit volunteer.uwsm.org.
Senior center needs helping hands
The Greater Niles Senior Center is seeking volunteers to help beautify the senior center and to install a plexiglass barrier.
The senior center provides services and activities for independent seniors, and needs help so it can be focused on helping seniors.
For more information, visit volunteer.uwsm.org.
Operation COVID Cheer
Meals on Wheels of Southwest Michigan and the Greater Niles Senior Center are asking for people to make and send cards to senior citizens.
Be creative and help cheer up someone who is lonely and potentially scared.
For more information, or to sign up, visit volunteer.uwsm.org.
Help feed the hungry
Fresh, healthy food tends to have a short shelf life. To make sure it gets distributed as quickly as possible, Feeding America West Michigan developed the mobile food pantry.
Mobile pantries are like farmers markets on wheels, delivering a variety of fresh fruits, vegetables, dairy products and baked goods to people in need, often on the same day the food is donated.
Volunteers help distribute food, carry heavier groceries for people who need help, and give a smile to those who are experiencing food insecurity.
For upcoming mobile food pantry dates and locations, visit www.feedwm.org.
To volunteer, visit volunteer.uwsm.org.
Military Hero Care Network
The American Red Cross Hero Care Network provides critical services to military members, veterans and their families all over the world.
The American Red Cross of Southwest Michigan is looking for volunteers to help with tasks such as sending emergency communications for deployed service members, communicating with families of newly enlisted service members, and referring veterans and their families to local programs.
Training will be provided, and volunteers can work remotely.
For more information, or to sign up, visit volunteer.uwsm.org.
Health screeners needed
The Berrien County Health Department needs support as it brings back services. The department has implemented a staff and client health screening upon entry, and needs volunteers to help manage the check-in station at the main entrance of its Benton Harbor office.
The station also provides face coverings/masks to those who arrive without one.
This is a no-contact position. Volunteers can maintain appropriate social distancing from others and personal protective equipment will be provided by the department.
For more information, or to sign up, visit volunteer.uwsm.org.
Health care heroes
PACE of Southwest Michigan is looking for medically trained volunteers to help support their staff and clients. PACE is looking for a volunteer nurse and nursing assistant.
The nurse will provide direct and indirect nursing care to participants in the PACE Center and in the community. The nursing assistant will perform participant care activities and other tasks as assigned to assist the primary care, therapy and adult day health staff.
For more information, or to sign up, visit volunteer.uwsm.org.