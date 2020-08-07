Among the finalists in the photo contest is this shot of South Haven at sunset by Fermin Manatad. “That was my first visit to the city, and we were camping in the nearby town. It was magical, with nice sunset colors, boats, people and birds. Perfect.”
“Using the beach grass as foreground, I was able to capture a unique sunset photo of the St. Joseph lighthouse,” Laurie Jacobson wrote about her photo, which was chosen as a finalist in this year’s West Michigan Photo Contest.
Stephanie Stephens describes her photo as “my oldest boy rock skipping at sunset during quarantine” at Rocky Gap County Park in Benton Harbor. It was chosen as one of the 50 finalists in the 2020 West Michigan Photo Contest.
Among the finalists in the photo contest is this shot of South Haven at sunset by Fermin Manatad. “That was my first visit to the city, and we were camping in the nearby town. It was magical, with nice sunset colors, boats, people and birds. Perfect.”
Photo provided / Fermin Manatad
“Using the beach grass as foreground, I was able to capture a unique sunset photo of the St. Joseph lighthouse,” Laurie Jacobson wrote about her photo, which was chosen as a finalist in this year’s West Michigan Photo Contest.
Photo provided / Laurie Jacobson
Stephanie Stephens describes her photo as “my oldest boy rock skipping at sunset during quarantine” at Rocky Gap County Park in Benton Harbor. It was chosen as one of the 50 finalists in the 2020 West Michigan Photo Contest.