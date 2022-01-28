DOWAGIAC — The Southwest Michigan Planning Commission recently presented the 2021 Graham Woodhouse Intergovernmental Effort award to the Dowagiac River Restoration/Water Trail Project.
The award is presented annually for projects that exemplify cooperation between and among governments, nonprofits and private entities. It was established to recognize and reward the partners who execute complex, regional problem-solving that optimizes the use of limited resources. The partners involved were deemed deserving for their resourcefulness, dedication and persistence.