ABOVE: “Pumpkin Time in Bainbridge” by Marge Yetzke of Watervliet was named the judges’ choice in the North Berrien Photography Contest. The photograph will be featured at the North Berrien Historical Museum from July-August 2024. LEFT: “Morning Greetings” by Shannon Closson of Bainbridge won the people’s choice award in the North Berrien Photography Contest.
From the 19 images that were submitted in the annual North Berrien Photography Contest, “Pumpkin Time in Bainbridge” by Marge Yetzke of Watervliet was named the judges’ choice. The photograph features Steve Weckwerth’s farm stand on Territorial Road in Bainbridge composed against a backdrop of blue sky and clouds.
“I think it shows the beauty of fall in the country, especially in our neighborhood,” Yetzke said in a news release.