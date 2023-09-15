From the 19 images that were submitted in the annual North Berrien Photography Contest, “Pumpkin Time in Bainbridge” by Marge Yetzke of Watervliet was named the judges’ choice. The photograph features Steve Weckwerth’s farm stand on Territorial Road in Bainbridge composed against a backdrop of blue sky and clouds.

“I think it shows the beauty of fall in the country, especially in our neighborhood,” Yetzke said in a news release.