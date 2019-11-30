There’s a serious health risk among us, the prolonged effects of which are equivalent to smoking 15 cigarettes a day.
In Berrien County, an estimated 12,400 adults 50 and older (or one in five) suffer from it.
Those suffering from it have higher rates of depression and anxiety, dementia including Alzheimer’s disease, heart disease and other chronic health conditions, and are more likely to be admitted to nursing homes, use emergency services at a high rate and suffer earlier death than their peers.
That’s the bad news.
The good news is, it’s curable – and without costly prescriptions or medical interventions.
While not all of us will contract this condition, we each have a role we can play in “healing” others who do.
The condition? Social isolation and loneliness.
Social isolation occurs when people become disconnected from others. Any number of changes that are common to aging can trigger this issue.
As we age, circumstances in our lives often change, and our connections to others can diminish.
It could start suddenly with the death of a spouse, or a fall that leaves you homebound. It could begin more gradually as you retire and lose the naturally occurring contact with a social network or become a caregiver to an ailing family member. It could worsen if you develop trouble hearing, seeing or driving.
When changes like these occur, we may not fully realize how they will affect our ability to stay connected and engaged and how much that can impact our overall health and well-being.
The medical community is waking up to the negative health impacts of social isolation and loneliness.
I recently accompanied an older adult to her primary care physician. When social isolation was identified, the older adult left with a prescription for volunteerism accompanied by a list of ideas of where to volunteer and a list of ways to get engaged.
Her prescription is backed-up by research. People who engage in meaningful, productive activities with others tend to live longer, boost their mood, and have a sense of purpose.
These activities help maintain their well-being and may improve their cognitive function, studies show.
For some, volunteerism can be the answer to combat social isolation. The ElderCare Locator lists additional ideas to help you stay connected:
• Nurture and strengthen existing relationships, or renew old ones. Invite people over for coffee, or call them to suggest a trip to a local diner. They may need the connection as much as you.
• Schedule a time each day to call a friend or visit someone.
• Meet your neighbors – young and old.
• Don’t let being a non-driver stop you from staying active. Find out about your transportation options. Your local Area Agency on Aging can help you know what’s available.
• Use social media like Facebook to stay in touch with long-distance friends, or write an old-fashioned letter.
• Stay physically active, and include group activity in the mix, like joining a walking club or chair yoga class.
• Take a class to learn something new and, at the same time, expand your circle of friends.
• Revisit an old hobby you’ve set aside, and connect with others who share your interests.
Even if you are not experiencing social isolation or loneliness, it’s almost certain you know someone who is. We each can play a part in reducing this community health risk by reaching out to our family, friends, neighbors and acquaintances to establish or re-establish a connection. It doesn’t have to be a large time commitment to make a big difference.
Schedule check-ins or brief visits with people you know are living alone or those who may otherwise be lonely. Better yet, bring them with you the next time you go to a movie, attend a community event or just a drive to see the holiday lights.
Regular phone calls, text messages or Skype video-calls can make a world of difference to an isolated senior. Visit them and demonstrate the technology if needed, then set regular reminders to connect.
Promote a sense of purpose. Almost everyone can contribute something to the equation.
Ask an older relative if they would be willing to make an old family favorite recipe for the holidays if you provide the ingredients. Better yet, ask if you can make it together. You’ll get the joy of time together and the added benefit of learning how to make Aunt Martha’s secret recipe.
Taking time to engage with friends, family, neighbors and other community members has mutual benefits. As you engage with others who may be lonely or socially isolated, your own physical and mental well-being is likely to improve as well.
To discover more ways to fight social isolation and loneliness, check out AARP Foundation’s Connect2Affect effort at www.connect2affect.org.
Christine Vanlandingham is chief operating officer of Region IV Area Agency on Aging in Southwest Michigan. Questions on age or independence services? Call the Info-Line for Aging & Disability at 800-654-2810 or visit www.areaagencyonaging.org. The Generations column appears each Saturday in The Herald-Palladium.