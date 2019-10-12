Collins
Foster
Emma Leigh Collins and Nathaniel Alan Foster were married June 22 at Belsolda Farms in Marquette, Mich. The Rev. Soren Schmidt officiated.
Parents of the bride are Paul and Noreen Collins of Negaunee, Mich. The groom is the son of Alan and Susan Foster of Bridgman.
Helen Collins, sister of the bride, was maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Erika Bocklund, Kelsey Bocklund, Hailey Goupille, Ellen Lindblom, Abby Walimaa, Brie Ricketts and Griffith Sea.
Astrid Hamlin, cousin of the bride, was flower girl. Maxwell Collins, cousin of the bride, was ring bearer.
Kaleb Collins, groom’s best friend and bride’s cousin, was best man. Groomsmen were Gary Ahern, Rayce Maraccini, Jaymin Hanson, Michael Fabry, Thomas Cvengros, Benjamin Mainville and Alex Ermatinger. Ushers were Matthew Foster and Timothy Foster, brothers of the groom.
A reception was held at Belsolda Farm.
They will take a wedding trip to Pueto Rico in February 2020 and Sweden in 2021. The couple is residing in Iron Mountain, Mich.
The bride graduated from Negaunee High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in health fitness and a master’s degree in physician assistant studies from Central Michigan University. She is a hospitalist physician assistant.
The groom graduated from Bridgman High School and attended Northern Michigan University. He is a journeyman carpenter for the Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters.