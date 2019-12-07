Alton – Whitmyer
Elizabeth Renee Alton and Lloyd Allen Whitmyer eloped, and were married Nov. 9, 2019, on the ice of Taggart Lake at Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.
Close friend Shane Duncan of Mishawaka, Ind., officiated.
Parents of the bride are David and Kathleen Avery Alton of Eau Claire. The groom is the son of Edward Allen and Ramona Sheidler Whitmyer of Edwardsburg.
Witnesses were Lauren Jurewicz of Bozeman, Mont., and Gary Beckner of Edwardsburg.
A renewal of vows with family, followed by a celebration, is planned for 2020 at the bride’s parents’ house.
The couple will be making their home in Edwardsburg.
The bride graduated from Niles High School. She is self-employed.
The groom graduated from Edwardsburg High School and Southwestern Michigan College. He is assistant general manager of Beef ‘O’ Brady’s in Indiana.