Monley – Moneta
Sarah Jean Monley and Alexander Christopher Moneta were married June 22, 2019, at the Wolfe Estate in Berrien Springs. The Rev. Philip Quardokus officiated.
Parents of the bride are Debra Spence and Tom Monley of Petoskey, Mich. The groom is the son of Tom and Julie Moneta of Stevensville.
Shana Schute was maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Dimi Schondelmeyer, Abbey Cooper, Alyssa Kreiger, Tessa Shope and Jessica Bazan.
Lyla Wilson was flower girl. Zeke Illich was ring bearer.
T.J. Moneta, brother of the groom, was best man. Groomsmen were Will Krafcheck, David Hendley, Micah Jones, Tyler Smith and Parker Monley.
Ushers were Christopher Judkins, Max Sukupchak and Coleman Wilson.
A reception was held at Sundance Studios in Millburg.
After a wedding trip to Cancun, Mexico, they are living in Hudsonville, Mich.
The bride graduated from Petoskey High School, and earned a bachelor’s degree in social work and a master’s degree in clinical social work from Ferris State University in Big Rapids, Mich. She is a mental health clinician for R3 Continuum in Wyoming, Mich.
The groom graduated from Lakeshore High School, earned a bachelor’s degree in plastics engineering from Ferris State University, and a master’s degree in project management from Cornerstone University in Grand Rapids, Mich. He is a technical sales representative for Sun Plastech.