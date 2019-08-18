Haack – Farrington
Shelby Melyn Haack and Tyler Kenneth Farrington will be married today, Aug. 18, 2019, at Trenton First United Methodist Church in Trenton, Mich. The Rev. Heidi Reinker will officiate.
The parents of the bride are John and Donna Haack of Howell, Mich. The groom is the son of Eric Farrington and Sheryl Farrington of Stevensville.
They will make their home in Kalamazoo.
The bride graduated from Fowlerville High School, and earned a bachelor’s degree from Western Michigan University. She is a high school English teacher.
The groom graduated from Lakeshore High School, and also earned a bachelor’s degree from Western Michigan University. He is a mechanical engineer.