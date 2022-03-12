Meren – Goff
Ilyssa Lee Meren and Brian John Goff were married Sept. 26, 2020, in Arizona via Zoom. The couple held an “I do redo” vow renewal on Sept. 26, 2021, in Tucson, Ariz.
Updated: March 12, 2022 @ 10:04 am
Do you have an engagement, wedding or milestone anniversary to announce? Tell us about it by filling out a couples form online at www.TheHP.com/site/forms.