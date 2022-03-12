Meren-Goff wedding2.jpg

Ilyssa Lee Meren and Brian John Goff

Meren – Goff

Ilyssa Lee Meren and Brian John Goff were married Sept. 26, 2020, in Arizona via Zoom. The couple held an “I do redo” vow renewal on Sept. 26, 2021, in Tucson, Ariz.

