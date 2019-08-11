Holmes – Allen
Rickiesha Iycess Holmes and Dominique Jacciye Allen were married July 27, 2019, at Shelby Gardens Banquets & Events in Shelby Township, Mich. The Rev. Adrian Cranford officiated.
The mother of the bride is Christine Holmes of Berrien Center. The groom is the son of Ulysses Allen and Sharhonda Allen of Lansing, formerly of Benton Harbor.
Sherri Dortch was maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Mercedes Thomas, Dynasty Patterson and Ambrasia Wayne.
Ah’Skyvia Allen and Aashiyuna Wayne were flower girls. Kenneth Wayne was ring bearer.
Ulysses Allen Jr. was best man. Groomsmen were Richard Holmes Jr. and De’Andre Allen.
A reception was held at Universal Masonic Rental Hall in Detroit.
After a wedding trip to Cancun, Mexico, they are living in Kalamazoo.
The bride graduated from Benton Harbor High School. She is currently a stay-at-home mom.
The groom graduated from Countryside Academy. He is employed at Mann+Hummel in Kalamazoo.