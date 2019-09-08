Parral – Akins
Jacqueline Lorraine Parral and Dean Akins were married June 8, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Watervliet. The Rev. Patrick Craig officiated.
Parents of the bride are Robert and Joyce Parral of Northridge, Calif. The groom is the son of Joe and Ruby Akins of Coloma.
Angela Felice Parral was maid of honor, and Lindsay M. Hubley-Johnson was matron of honor. Bridesmaid was Marla Moore.
Lance Parrigin was best man. Scott Anderson was groomsman.
A reception was held at the groom’s home.
After a wedding trip to Paris, they are living in Northridge, Calif., and Coloma.
The bride graduated from La Canada High School in California, and earned a bachelor’s degree in finance from California State University in Los Angeles. She is a new business development manager at Lodestone Events.
The groom graduated from Coloma High School and Lake Michigan College. He is a product manager at Lane Automotive in Watervliet.