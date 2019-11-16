Tober – Kesterke
Amanda Serra Tober and Chad Michael Kesterke were married Oct. 5, 2019, at Zion St. Joe United Church of Christ. The Rev. Adam Bohland officiated.
Parents of the bride are Donna (and the late David) Tober of Benton Harbor. The groom is the son of Shari Kesterke of Berrien Springs, and Mike and Marge Kesterke of Berrien Center.
Alexis Tober was maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Allison Brindley and Amanda Kesterke.
Emily and Emma Schrage were flower girls. Bradley Schrage was ring bearer.
Jordan Varney was best man. Groomsmen were Steve Schrage and Mike Kesterke.
Ushers were Josh Quandt and Jason Reinhardt.
A reception was held at the Michigan Flywheelers Museum in South Haven.
The bride graduated from Countryside Academy and Lake Michigan College. She is a Berrien County Sheriff’s deputy.
The groom graduated from St. Joseph High School and is a mechanic.