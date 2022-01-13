MICHIGAN DAILY LIFE

Abby Trott, at left, and her sister, Tess Kavadas, play a game of table tennis on an ice table during the Hunter Ice Festival in 2015 in downtown Niles. The festival returns this weekend with plenty of frozen fun.

 Don Campbell / HP file photo

Ice festival season kicks off in Niles

NILES — The Hunter Ice Festival makes its return to downtown Niles this weekend.

09-13 Artobefest PechaKucha1.jpg

A presenter talks during a previous PechaKucha Night in Southwest Michigan. The series returns tonight at the Box Factory for the Arts.