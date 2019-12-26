Weekend Highlights

Grand Funk Railroad tour visits Four Winds
NEW BUFFALO — The group known as “The American Band” will make a stop in Southwest Michigan during its 50th anniversary tour.
Grand Funk Railroad will perform at 9 p.m. Friday at Four Winds Casino’s Silver Creek Event Center, 11111 Wilson Road.
The five-piece group includes founding members Don Brewer, who sings vocals, plays the drums, and is writer/singer of the hit “We’re An American Band,” and bassist Mel Schacher, who likes to be known as “The God Of Thunder.” Joining them are singer Max Carl, lead guitarist Bruce Kulick and keyboardist Tim Cashion.
Formed in 1969, Grand Funk Railroad was born out of the ashes of Terry Knight & The Pack, another band from Flint, Mich.
Grand Funk Railroad’s hits include “We’re An American Band,” “I’m Your Captain/Closer To Home,” “Locomotion” and “Some Kind Of Wonderful,” which still receive airplay on classic rock radio.
Tickets are sold out online.
For more information, visit www.fourwindscasino.com/NewBuffalo or call 866-494-6371.
Ugandan instrumentalist returns to SH
SOUTH HAVEN — Ugandan multi-instrumentalist, and last year’s Foundry Hall artist in residence, will bring his high-energy music back to South Haven on Friday night.
Samuel Nalangira will take the stage at 7 p.m. downstairs at Black River Tavern, 403 Phoenix St.
Nalangira is a folk/world musician, dancer and choreographer. He has been performing since his childhood, and teaching since the age of 15. He has toured across Europe, the United States, Canada and Asia performing and leading workshops in schools, universities, festivals and community centers.
Nalangira stayed in the South Haven area from November 2017 to March 2018, working in the schools, leading workshops, participating in teen open mics, giving performances and recording an album.
During the winter of 2018, he was the artist in residence at Foundry Hall, sharing his music, dance and culture through workshops and performances in the area, and working with local musicians and dancers to develop new cross-cultural work.
His instruments include the adungu from northern Uganda, akogo from Eastern Uganda, endingidi, percussion and ngoni. He has developed a unique approach and personal techniques on most of the instruments, and combines them with a soaring voice.
Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Ages 18 and younger are free.
For more information, or tickets, visit foundryhall.org.
Modern Vultures makes Livery debut
BENTON HARBOR — A band formed just this year will make its Livery debut Saturday night.
Modern Vultures will take the stage at 8:30 p.m. for a “pay what you want” admission show.
Though the band is new to The Livery, 190 Fifth St., members of this local “super-group” have played the venue on many occasions.
The group is made up of Dustin Lowe on bass guitar, Blake Vissing on guitar/vocals, Adam Conley on guitar and Matt Sypian on drums.
Some of the group members’ big projects include Lowe performing with the Andrew Fisher Quartet and Sypian being a member of The Sypian Family Band.
Modern Vultures are a genre-bending band that is quickly amassing a catalog of original material.
For more information, visit liverybrew.com or call 925-8760.