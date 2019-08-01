Weekend Highlights

GhostLight Theatre opens third show
BENTON HARBOR — A Pulitzer- and Tony-winning play will continue the inaugural season at The GhostLight Theatre, 101 Hinkley St.
“Clybourne Park,” written by Bruce Norris, opens tonight and runs for two weekends.
The drama is about the ongoing battle between race and real estate in Chicago.
In two acts set 50 years apart, tensions rise and fall as sharply as the property values when a modest single-family home is purchased by controversial buyers.
The play was written as a spin-off to Lorraine Hansberry’s play, “A Raisin in the Sun,” and even includes the protagonists from that play.
The show is being directed by Paige Smillie, with assistant direction from Lauren Mow, costume design by Julie Smiy and set design by Larry Underwood.
Shows are at 8 p.m. Aug. 1, 2, 3, 8, 9, 10; and at 2 p.m. Aug. 4 and 11. Tickets are $12 for students, $22 for seniors and $28 for adults.
For more information, or tickets, call 252-5222 or visit ghostlightbh.com.
ARS to host exhibit for gallery intern
BENTON HARBOR — A young artist, who currently is serving as an intern at ARS Gallery, will get an exhibition of her own.
“Subliminal,” a new exhibition of works by Emma Neuser, will open with a reception from 6-8 p.m. Friday with small bites, wine, a meet-and-greet with Neuser, and live music by Aiden Schnell.
Neuser is a self-taught oil painter who has earned local and national recognition, including in the Scholastic Art Awards and at the Kalamazoo Institute of Arts Regional Art Show.
She has taught art at ARS Gallery and at Moreau Primary School in Kyarusozi, Uganda.
After her internship at ARS, she plans to further her artistic experience in Los Angeles this fall before beginning her studies in the fine arts program at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago.
ARS features interns like Neuser once a year. Her exhibition will be on display at ARS Gallery-Arts & Culture Center, 147 Fifth St., through Sept. 5.
For more information, call 277-5090, or visit arsartsandculture.org.
Summer Jam returns at Shadowland
ST. JOSEPH — For the last 21 years, Y-Country Summer Jam has been a place to showcase rising country music stars.
Over the years, headliners have included artists and groups such as Toby Keith, Blake Shelton, Little Big Town, Luke Bryan and A Thousand Horses.
This year’s installment on Saturday at Shadowland Pavilion will feature Tyler Rich, Jameson Rodgers and opener Sadie Bass.
Rich, a California native, now lives in Nashville, playing alongside some of country music’s top acts. Currently touring the country, he recently released a single, “Leave Her Wild.”
Rodgers, a singer-songwriter originally from Mississippi, found his footing when Florida Georgia Line recorded a song he wrote. He has gone on to release two EPs, and Pandora named him a “Country Artists To Watch” in 2018.
Bass, a Michigan native, launched her music career by posting a song she wrote on social media. She has been performing regionally as an opening act for country performers touring through the area. She is working on her first album and plans to soon move to Nashville.
Summer Jam starts at 4 p.m., and offers food and drinks from various vendors.
Tickets are $25 the day of, and $20 in advance.
For more information, or tickets, call 925-1111 or visit www.summerjam.com.