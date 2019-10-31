Weekend Highlights

Flatland Harmony Experiment returns to The Livery
BENTON HARBOR — After about a year, a three-piece vocally driven string band from Indianapolis will return to Southwest Michigan.
Flatland Harmony Experiment will go on at 9 p.m. Friday at The Livery, 190 Fifth St.
FHE uses a single large diaphragm condenser microphone to share their music with audiences.
The band – made up of Sean First on upright bass, Kris Potts on mandolin and Johnny Plott on banjo – trades lead vocal and lead instrumental responsibilities through their original musical catalog.
Audiences can expect to hear more than one genre from Flatland Harmony Experiment.
Their original music flows from the roots of bluegrass to progressive gypsy to Americana, and everything in between.
FHE has played for crowds across the country, and have released three studio albums. They are wrapping up their fourth full-length studio project.
They expect to release the album, and begin a supporting tour, next spring/summer.
Friday’s show is pay what you want.
For more information, visit liverybrew.com.
Award-winning journalist to speak at Economic Club
BENTON TOWNSHIP — A journalist known for her coverage of conflict around the world will take The Mendel Center Mainstage on Saturday night.
Ann Curry, a former NBC anchor and international correspondent, will speak at 7:30 p.m. as part of the Economic Club of Southwestern Michigan Speakers Series.
During “An Evening with Ann Curry: Being a Tour de Force of Determination and Making a Difference in the World,” she will share stories about her experiences.
She has covered the wars in Syria, Darfur, Congo, the Central African Republic, Serbia, Lebanon, Israel, Afghanistan and Iraq, as well as reported on nuclear tensions in North Korea and Iran.
She has reported on humanitarian disasters, including the tsunamis in Japan and Southeast Asia, and the 2010 earthquake in Haiti, during which her appeal via Twitter is credited for helping to speed the arrival of humanitarian planes. She is also the force behind groundbreaking prime time hours on climate change, poverty in America, and Iran.
Currently, she is executive producer and anchor for “Chasing the Cure,” a TV series on TNT that connects people suffering undiagnosed medical conditions with doctors around the world. She also was recently the executive producer and reporter of “We’ll Meet Again,” a 12-hour docu-series that is still running on PBS.
A pre-presentation buffet dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m. in Grand Upton Hall.
At 6:30 p.m., Larry and Sandy Feldman will present a 30-minute discussion of their recently published book, “Building Bridges Across the Racial Divide.”
Following dinner, ticket holders can proceed to Curry’s presentation in the Mainstage Theatre.
Dinner and presentation tickets are sold separately.
Reserved presentation seats are $50-$80, and dinner tickets are $35.
For more info, or tickets, visit www.themendelcenter.com or call 927-8700.
Marcus & Marketo host open mic night
THREE OAKS — All types of spiritually based music is welcome at The Acorn Theater’s special worship music open mic on Sunday.
The event, hosted by Marcus Clingaman and Marketo Michel, starts at 5 p.m. at The Acorn, 107 Generations Drive. Doors open at 4 p.m.
The duo, who perform as Marcus & Marketo, have been singing together for about four years after connecting through Craigslist.
The only thing they seemed to have in common when they met was that they were both veterans, they both loved to sing, and they both had a desire to use their gifts for God.
The duo has an eclectic writing style with Marketo’s gospel roots and classical training, and Marcus’ love of country and soul.
They are most often found singing with their band, Adoration Worship, as well as leading worship together at their home church, That Church Downtown in South Bend, Ind.
To perform, email Sandra@acornlive.org.
The event is free, though donations are encouraged. Seats can be reserved for a $25 donation.
For more information, visit www.acornlive.org.