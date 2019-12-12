Weekend Highlights

GhostLight hosts benefit, 2020 season release party
BENTON HARBOR — The GhostLight Theatre will celebrate its 2019 season, and reveal its 2020 season, during a special benefit tonight.
“Deck Our Halls” will start at 5:30 p.m. with cocktails, and a concert will follow at 6:30 p.m.
The concert will include Michael Koch, Jenna Mammina, Paul Mow, Kecia Deroly, Alyson Snyder, Lauren Kunkel, Matthew Fries, Marc Churchill and more.
The Mason Jar Cafe and The Cheese Lady will provide food, which is included in the ticket price, and there will be a cash bar.
Tickets are $35, and can be bought online at ghostlightbh.com.
Proceeds will support the 2020 season at the theater, 101 Hinkley St.
For more info, call 252-5222.
Youth orchestra presents shows in South Haven, Berrien Springs
There are two opportunities to see the Lake Michigan Youth Orchestra this weekend.
LMYO will present a concert tomorrow in South Haven and on Sunday in Berrien Springs.
The concert tomorrow, Run-Out Concert, will start at 7 p.m. at South Haven High School, 600 Elkenburg St.
Sunday’s concert, Winter Concert, will take be at 4 p.m. at the Howard Performing Arts Center, 4160 E. Campus Circle Drive.
Both concerts will be unique, and the community is encouraged to attend both to experience the full artistic offerings from the young musicians.
Tickets, which are $8 and $5 for students and seniors, will be available at the door.
The LMYO, one of several educational programs offered through the Southwest Michigan Symphony Orchestra, provides an orchestral experience to gifted elementary to college-aged musicians.
For more information, call 982-4030 or visit www.smso.org.
Citadel Dance presents ‘A Steamed Nutcracker’
BENTON HARBOR — Last weekend three dance companies presented “The Nutcracker,” but this weekend it’ll be a little different.
The Citadel Dance & Music Center will present “A Steamed Nutcracker,” a steampunk twist on the classic holiday tale.
The production, now in its fifth year, will have performances at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday at The Mendel Center, 2755 E. Napier Ave.
The show will feature story and choreography by Director of Dance Lari Lawrence-Gist, and Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s music performed by a professional orchestra from across the region directed by Steven Reed.
“A Steamed Nutcracker” will be danced by students ages 6 to 40. It will include many different genres of dance.
In celebration of its fifth year, a post-performance discussion with Lawrence-Gist will be held following the 2 p.m. show. Audience members are encouraged to bring questions about the ballet and the process of creating an original work.
Tickets are available online at www.themendelcenter.com, and range from $20-$30.
For more information, visit citadeldmc.org.