Weekend Highlights

Czar's to host night of reggae music
ST. JOSEPH — Some of the biggest names in reggae music will stop by St. Joseph this weekend.
Gizzae and The Ark Band will perform at Reggae FallFest starting at 10 p.m. Friday at Czar's 505, 505 Pleasant St.
The award-winning Chicago reggae band Gizzae has been playing for crowds across the country for more than 35 years. Their music has earned them Grammy and Chicago Music awards.
Working and playing with an array of musical styles and talents has allowed Gizzae to create a blend of "Roots Reggae." The group brands itself as jam-reggae, always backed with guitar solos and riffing, and dual keyboardists.
Some songs are heavily influenced by soca, calypso and other genres, such as jazz and rock.
The Ark Band is a St. Lucian reggae band based in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1987, The Ark Band has continually toured across the United States, Canada and Jamaica, sharing its roots reggae, calypso and soca music.
The band is described as "combining heavenly harmonies with tight, crisp, performances." It also combines original and cover compositions with classic and current reggae hits.
For more information, visit www.czars.com.
The Backsliders to share stories, songs at The Box
ST. JOSEPH — The un-related Van Dyke duo, best known around Southwest Michigan for their musical and artistic projects, will share some of their songs and stories from the last 30-plus years together this weekend.
The Backsliders will present “Stories and Songs” at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Box Factory for the Arts, 1101 Broad St.
The Backsliders, half of The Van Dyke Revue, have been playing together since 1986.
John Van Dyke and Dave Van Dyke offer acoustic arrangements in a more intimate setup.
John has been playing in bands since 1964. A retired art teacher, he makes music, sculpture and paintings.
Dave is a fourth generation school teacher. An accomplished songwriter, he has released songs on many topics, from Mr. Rogers to Evel Knievel.
Dave and John met April 28, 1971, at a hospital in South Bend, Ind. They knew each other for 15 years before starting to make music together. Their first appearance was a church youth talent show in 1986, where they performed “Twist and Shout.”
Tickets for the show are general admission – $8 in advance and $10 at the door.
For more information about the show, call 983-3688 or visit boxfactoryforthearts.org.
For more information about the Van Dykes, visit www.vandykerevue.org.
Andrews hosting alumni gala concert
BERRIEN SPRINGS — The Andrews University Department of Music will present an alumni gala concert on Saturday at the Howard Performing Arts Center, 4160 E. Campus Circle Drive.
The Andrews University Singers conducted by Stephen Zork, the Wind Symphony conducted by Bryon Graves, and the Symphony Orchestra conducted by Chris Wild will perform at this special concert in honor of Paul Hamel, an emeritus professor of music.
Hamel is former chair of the Department of Music and a longtime supporter of Andrews. He recently celebrated his 100th birthday.
The event starts at 8 p.m. with the Wind Symphony performing three pieces: “Liberty Fanfare” by John Williams (arranged by James Curnow), “American Civil War Fantasy” by Jerry Bilik and “A Hymn for the Lost and the Living” by Erik Ewazen.
Following these pieces, the Andrews University Singers will perform a piece sung in the Tagalog language, “Umwawit Kayo Sa Panginoon (Sing a New Song to the Lord),” by Filipino composer Joy. T. Nilo. They also will perform “Blessed Are the Pure in Heart” by Patrick Hawes, “When Memory Fades” by Eric Nelson and “Until I Reach My Home,” a folk tune arranged by Brandon A. Boyd.
The Symphony Orchestra will perform “Selections from ‘Peer Gynt’” by Edvard Greig and “Carnival Overture” by Antonin Dvorak.
To conclude the concert, the University Chorale and Symphony Orchestra will collaborate on Dan Forrest’s “Jubilate Deo.”
The event is part of the university's homecoming events, and is open to all. Admission is free, and no tickets are required.
For more information, call 471-3560 or visit howard.andrews.edu.