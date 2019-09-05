Weekend Highlights

Box Factory unveils ‘Series 6’ exhibition
ST. JOSEPH — The Box Factory for the Arts, 1101 Broad St., will celebrate its new exhibition Friday with a reception and live-portrait event.
“Series 6 Art Exhibition” will feature the work of Grand Valley Artists, Robert Williams, Terry Choate and Lynne VanHusan.
The opening reception Friday, which is free and open to the public, will be from 5-7 p.m. The exhibit will run through Oct. 12.
After the reception, the Box will host “Face Off,” where attendees can stroll through the galleries watching portrait artists paint and draw from live models. Each artist interprets the same model differently, in their unique style.
The event ties in with one of the exhibits in “Series 6,” “The Art of the Portrait” by Williams, one of the Box’s founders.
He has taught portrait classes at the Box for more than 15 years. “The Art of the Portrait” is a group exhibition featuring the artwork of Williams and some of his current and former students.
A portion of the exhibit will rotate to reflect current work from students in his weekly portrait classes.
The Grand Valley Artists exhibit is a juried members exhibition with a selection of Grand Valley Artists’ work, curated by Doug Klemm and juried by Kristin Hosbein.
About 40 artists are participating with a variety of media represented, including oil, watercolor, pastel, photography, monoprint, woodcut and pencil.
Choate’s exhibit, “Laundry Is the Only Thing That Should Be Separated by Color,” features a collection of laundry photographs from around the world.
VanHusan’s exhibit, “Copper in Transition,” shows how a transformation begins when flame meets copper.
For more info, contact the Box Factory at 983-3688 or visit boxfactoryforthearts.org.
Beckwith presents ‘The Tin Woman’
DOWAGIAC — The Beckwith Theatre Co. will continue its 2019 season this week with a comedy.
“The Tin Woman” is the story of a woman who receives a heart transplant, her eventual meeting with the family of the donor, and the redemption they all are seeking.
Based on a true story, the show blends humor and drama to explore loss, family and what it means to be given new life.
The show opens at 7:30 p.m. Friday and continues at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 7, 13 and 14. Additional shows are scheduled for 2 p.m. Sept. 8 and 15.
The Beckwith Theatre is at 100 New York Ave.
Tickets are $15.
For more info, or tickets, visit www.beckwiththeatre.com or call 782-7653.
Party set for Krasl sculpture project
ST. JOSEPH — The Krasl Art Center, 707 Lake Blvd., is inviting the community to their newly redesigned grounds to celebrate the successful completion of the Sculpting Community project.
The public is invited to celebrate the completion of fundraising with an Avant-Garde(n) Party from 2-5 p.m. Sunday. The event is free and open to all ages.
The party is a thank you for the community’s support of Krasl’s $1.8 million grounds redevelopment. This redesign brings the center’s new mission, to “inspire meaningful change and strengthen community through the visual arts,” outdoors and makes art accessible to members and visitors.
Attendees can watch acrobatics on the Oval Lawn and learn a tumbling trick. Mixologists will be on hand to create mocktails using Fruitbelt Soda.
The event also will include a chance to create confections alongside Love and Macarons’ Mandy Krause, and contribute to a community art project inspired by the “Inhaling the Universe” exhibition.
Deep Fried Pickle Project will perform at 2:15 p.m., and visitors can construct instruments out of household objects at 3:30 p.m.
For more info, call 983-0271 or visit krasl.org.