Weekend Highlights

Rusted Roots’ Glabicki, Miller visit The Acorn
THREE OAKS — Two of the members of a multi-platinum band out of Pittsburgh will perform Friday night at The Acorn.
Michael Glabicki and Dirk Miller of Rusted Root will bring their unique duo to the theater.
Rusted Root, which has performed at The Acorn, evolved around frontman Glabicki’s distinct sound, and grew into a musical entity that thrived in a non-genre specific category.
The band is best known for the single “Send Me On My Way,” off the 1994 platinum-selling album “When I Woke,” their major label debut that peaked at No. 51 on the Billboard Top 200 chart.
“Send Me On My Way” catapulted the band into prominence not just through radio airplay, but because of its Hollywood popularity.
Glabicki and Miller play acoustic and electric guitars live, while Glabicki often adds rhythm with a kick drum – creating a fuller sound than a traditional duo.
Ben Benedict will open the show, which starts at 8 p.m., at 109 Generations Drive.
Tickets are $25.
For more information, or tickets, visit www.acornlive.org.
Artoberfest and PechaKucha return to B. Harbor Arts District
BENTON HARBOR — A full day of festivities is planned in the Benton Harbor Arts District on Saturday.
New Territory Arts Association’s Artoberfest returns from noon-11 p.m., with local artist booths, live music, food, drinks and PechaKucha St. Joseph/Benton Harbor Vol. 18.
PechaKucha, which runs from 8:30-10:30 p.m., at The Livery, 190 Fifth St., will showcase eight presenters.
The event, which is open to the public, will feature Dierdre Guthrie, Carolyn Pampalone Rabbers, Princella Stringer, Karen Joy B., Traci Burton, Angie Renfro, Terry Kucera Choate and Barb Chartier Raudonis.
Earlier in the day, Artoberfest entertainment will include the NTAA open stage all-stars from noon-2 p.m., Twin City String Band from 2:30-3:30 p.m., Sankofa from 4-5:30 p.m., and Al Scorch from 6-8 p.m.
Food will be available from The Livery, Werk It, Nosh Village, Lake & Farmer, Dialo’s Cafe Soulfood and BBQ, and Emma Hearth & Market.
For more info, visit www.pechakucha.com/cities/st-joseph or newterritoryarts.org.
Sunday Music Series opens with flutist
BERRIEN SPRINGS — Andrews University’s Howard Performing Arts Center, 4160 E. Campus Circle Drive, will host its first Sunday Music Series concert of the 2019-20 season this weekend, featuring Brazilian flutist Guilherme Andreas.
Andreas serves as director of music for Grace City Church in Baltimore and was recently appointed as a Trevor James Flutes Artist, selected to be a member of the 2019 Global Leaders Program, and awarded the SphinxConnect 2019 Fellowship.
His 4 p.m. Sunday performance is free.
Andreas began his musical journey in the wind ensemble at a church in Brazil. He started his bachelor of music in flute performance at the age of 16 at the University of Brasilia.
Even without finishing his bachelor’s, he auditioned for a flute position with the Brazilian Marine Wind Symphony in Rio de Janeiro, and he eventually held the principal flute position for four years.
Last year, he graduated from the Peabody Institute of The John Hopkins University with a master’s degree.
For more information, visit howard.andrews.edu or call 471-3560.