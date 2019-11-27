Weekend Highlights

Monday Musical Club hosts annual vesper service
ST. JOSEPH — The Monday Musical Club has kicked off the holiday season with a candlelight service for the last 87 years.
The traditional vesper service will return at 3:45 p.m. Sunday at First Congregational Church 2001 Niles Ave.
The event will feature the Monday Musical Club’s Women’s Chorus led by Paula Steuernagel, organist Perry Heppler, and the First Congregational Alleluia Hand Bell Choir under the direction of Brenton Offenback.
The event is free and open to the public. Any donations collected will be given to the Good Fellow Fund.
The program will include six pieces by the Women’s Chorus, with piano accompanist by Melody Prather.
Heppler, an educator for more than 40 years, will accompany the chorus and congregation for the “Hallelujah” chorus from George Frideric Handel’s “Messiah.”
The Alleluia Hand Bell Choir includes 11 members performing on five octaves of bells.
The service also will include Monday Musical Club member Pearl Blaylock narrating the Christmas story from Scripture. Pastor Jeffery Hubers will offer the benediction.
For more information, visit www.mmcmi.org.
Annual pre-holiday mash-up show returns to The Livery
BENTON HARBOR — Tonight is set to be another night of great excitement at The Livery, 190 Fifth St., with a mash up of two area bands.
Slim Gypsy Baggage and The Sypian Family Band will join forces once again to bring The Family Baggage to the stage for “Let’s Dance.”
The show will start at 8 p.m., with a set of original material before a special set of David Bowie tunes.
This is the sixth year for the joint show. Doors will open at 7 p.m.
Slim Gypsy Baggage is made up of Morgan Ingle, Cam Mammina, Matt Smith and Joe Gorenflo, while The Sypian Family Band is Leslie Sypian, Nathan Sypian, Danny Dine, Mike Nelson and Matt Sypian.
The show has been known to sell out, so there is a five-ticket limit on advance tickets. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. They can be bought at http://bit.ly/2pqmJMa.
The show is 21 and older, or younger than 21 with a parent or guardian.
For more information, visit liverybrew.com.
Holiday Makers Market returns to the Box Factory
ST. JOSEPH — Those looking to do some Small Business Saturday shopping in downtown St. Joseph can include a stop at The Box Factory for The Arts in their itinerary.
The Holiday Makers Market at the Box will return from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. with 35 artists on two levels of the building.
Some of the resident artists will have their studios open during the market as well.
A variety of mediums will be represented, including jewelry, pottery, fiber, woodworking, paintings, photography, metalwork, leather, soap, candles, quilling and origami, leather, pen and ink, and woven recycled art.
Admission is $5, and includes live music.
Aiden and Bill Schnell will kick off the event at 10 a.m.; Twin City String Band, featuring Aiden Schnell, Caleb Kibby and Wes Shuck, will perform at 11 a.m.; Jenna Mammina with Tom Castonzo are at noon; Erick Fisher is at 1 p.m.; Larry Zenk is at 2 p.m.; Morgan Ingle is at 3 p.m.; Dirty Sally featuring Nikki Gauthier and Rob Skibbe is at 4 p.m; and Emma Hamel is at 5 p.m.
The event will include food and drinks from WERK It Food Truck and Forté Coffee.
A full cash bar will be open all day, with beer, wine and select cocktails, including a Bloody Mary bar.
For more information, contact the Box Factory for the Arts, 1101 Broad St., at 983-3688 or visit boxfactoryforthearts.org.