Dex R. Jones features vibrant colors, patterns and forms in his large-scale photographs, like “Wrap Goddess,” seen here.

 Photo provided

Krasl opening spring art exhibitions

ST. JOSEPH — Portraits and wooden forms will fill the Krasl Art Center’s galleries this spring.

One of the new exhibits opening at the Krasl Art Center, "Storied Portraits," will feature the work of Dex R. Jones.
March Mannequins returns for a second go around on Friday night in downtown St. Joseph.

Correction

An earlier version of Weekend Highlights included an announcement about the Chocolate, Wine & Jazz event in South Haven. The event has been canceled.

"With the escalating sense of urgency surrounding the coronavirus, we felt this was the right thing to do for our students, staff and the members of our community," Jeremy Burleson, director of LMC's South Haven Campus, said in a news release.

