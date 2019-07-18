Singer Songwriter Competition Finals tonight
THREE OAKS — Eight finalists will take the stage tonight at The Acorn Theater, 107 Generations Drive, to compete for a cash prize and other perks.
Stephen Bruce, Aye Cay, Terry Farmer, Marcus & Marketo, Wendy Martin, Priscilla Sabourin, Abbie Thomas and Larry Zenk will compete in the Singer Songwriter Competition Finals at 8 p.m.
Three judges – Robin Bienemann, Jim Peterik and Patti Shaffner – will pick the top three. The audience then will pick the winner following the second round.
The competition, in its seventh year, will feature cash prizes of $1,500, plus recording and performing opportunities. All proceeds from ticket sales go back to supporting the event each year.
Tickets, which are $10, can be bought online at www.acornlive.org.
For more information, call 756-3879.
Marcus Robinson returns with Santana Revival Band
ST. JOSEPH — A once-regular staple of the Southwest Michigan live music scene returns to St. Joseph tomorrow.
Marcus Robinson will perform at 10 p.m. at Czar’s 505, 505 N. Pleasant St., with Chicago’s Santana Revival Band.
The band is a collection of players highly regarded in Chicago’s Afro-LatinX music scene. They are noted as the Midwest’s most celebrated tribute to the legendary Grammy Award-winning guitarist Carlos Santana.
Not merely a tribute, the band delivers powerful renditions of favorites with a level of honesty and power usually delivered by the original band.
Robinson, who moved away from Benton Harbor in 2014, is now a leader in Chicago’s theater community, and has performance credits alongside some of the biggest names in the business.
For more information, visit www.czars.com.
Summer Sundays at the Box continues
ST. JOSEPH — The second installment of Summer Sundays at the Box is set for Sunday at the Box Factory for the Arts, 1101 Broad St.
The event, which starts at 1 p.m., with live music from 4-6 p.m., will feature the Madison, Wis., duo Avian Aura, with special guests Twin City String Band, along with Miranda Skibbe, Amy Story, Matthew Kasewurm, and Jackie and David Baker.
Coupled in life and in music, Gary Flesher Jr. and Joan Herzing of Avian Aura, have been playing their unique interpretation of folk-pop music together since early 2014. Attendees can expect to hear a mix of original music with some covers.
The Twin City String Band, made up of local musicians Aiden Schnell, Caleb Kibby and Wes Shuck, has modern and traditional bluegrass and folk influences.
Skibbe of M’s Jemz will bring her paper art, and will teach a mini workshop in origami. She will offer her quilling on a variety of different sized canvases, headbands and greeting cards, as well as paper crane mobiles and other origami pieces, including jewelry.
Story of Plants & things will offer her art and succulents. She also will have a “You Plant It” station and will be teaching a bit about potted plants. “Plants & things” is inspired by nature, music, positive thinking and kindness.
Kasewurm will offer new and interesting pieces, from jewelry to paintings, metalwork to wood candle holders, and more.
Jackie Baker of Dragons Fly Beads will have her selection of jewelry for sale. Joining her will be her husband, Box Factory artist David Baker, presenting “A Day at the Beach.” Watch David Baker put the finishing touches on his plein-air watercolor paintings of local beaches, and pick up a coloring card to create your own masterpiece.
Forté Coffee will serve beverages, and Scott R. Gane will have food available in a throwback to his popular Baja Gringo Taco Truck. No outside food or beverages will be allowed at the event.
Admission is pay what you want ($5 suggested donation). Kids younger than 12 are free.
For more info, call 983-3688 or visit boxfactoryforthearts.org.