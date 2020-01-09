Weekend Highlights

Steely Dan tribute band stops by The Acorn Theater
THREE OAKS — A new cover band with a growing following will stop by The Acorn Theater, 107 Generations Drive, on Saturday night.
Brooklyn Charmers, a Steely Dan tribute group, will make its Acorn debut at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m.
The Chicago-based group is made up of Alex Zeravica on percussion, Colin Peterik on keys/vocals, Frank Minella on guitar/vocals, Kevin Campbell on bass/vocals and Sean Briskey on guitar/vocals.
Billed as “some of Chicago’s top players,” Brooklyn Charmers injects a new energy into Steely Dan’s catalog – bridging the gap between new and lifelong fans. They sold out their first live performance last year.
Steely Dan’s blend of rock and jazz, along with their hooks and lyrics, put them in another league in the eyes of critics and fans. Not known for extensive touring, they mastered the art of studio recording – sometimes spending years working on their next album.
Their prolific and consistent output throughout the 1970 cements them as classic rock royalty.
Tickets for Saturday’s show are $30 for general seating and $55 for reserved seating, which includes a $25 donation to The Acorn. Reserved seat donations are tax deductible.
For more information, or tickets, visit www.acornlive.org or call 756-3879.
Sunday Music Series presents ‘Aires Tropicales’
BERRIEN SPRINGS — An Andrews University woodwind quintet will continue the Andrews Sunday Music Series this weekend.
The quintet will present “Aires Tropicales,” a selection of music by Paquito D’Rivera, Malcom Arnold, Valerie Coleman and Claude Arrieu, that’s described at “delightful.”
The 4 p.m. performance will feature Andrews music professor Byron Graves on clarinet; Andrews graduates Pedro Falcón on oboe and Alexandra Castro on bassoon; and Andrews students Betania Cañas on flute and Erin Penrod on horn.
Andrews’ Sunday Music Series performances are presented at the Howard Performing Arts Center, 4160 E. Campus Circle Drive.
Admission is free.
For more information about the series, visit howard.andrews.edu/events or call the box office at 471-3560.
Foundry Hall continues jazz jams through winter
SOUTH HAVEN — Those looking to warm up with some jazz music can stop by Harbor Light Brewery on Sunday.
Foundry Hall and Harbor Light have partnered for the last few months to host Jim Cooper, a local jazz vibraphonist, for an evening of jazz performance and the opportunity for others to join in. The project even included an after-school jam workshop in October for high school jazz musicians.
It’s been decided to continue the performances through the dreary winter months with Sunday Jazz Jams. The 4-6 p.m., once a month event is described as a causal affair.
Cooper has been playing the vibraphone for more than 40 years, leading numerous groups and appearing as a soloist and as a sideman.
The event is free, but donations are accepted.
Harbor Light Brewery, 516 Phoenix St., offers beer, hot chocolate and some nonalcoholic sodas.
For more information about Sunday’s event visit foundryhall.org. For more information about Cooper, visit www.jimcooper.net.