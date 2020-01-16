Weekend Highlights

New exhibit opens tonightat The Gallery at The Inn
ST. JOSEPH — A new set of artwork will fill The Gallery at The Inn at Harbor Shores starting tonight.
The work of Berrien Springs photographer Bruce Wrenn draws nostalgia through images around Harbor Country. His artwork will be on display through March 11.
An opening reception will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m. tonight at The Inn, 800 Whitwam Drive. Admission is $5, and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to Berrien County Cancer Service. Light hors d’oeuvres and wine will be served.
Wrenn uses different sizes and mediums in his work – metal prints, acrylics, traditional framed photos. They were selected to reveal the uncommon beauty contained in common scenes that surround us that we might miss as we hurry by them in our busy lives.
He says his approach to photography is an outgrowth of his life’s philosophy: honor God in everything he does, and persevere in doing the good works God has planned for him to perform.
One of the ways he does this is by donating 50 percent of all his profits from photo sales to Berrien County charities.
Wrenn has lived in Berrien County for more than 40 years. When he took up photography years ago, one of his first interests was taking photos of Berrien County’s countryside.
For more information about Wrenn, visit brucewrenn.zenfolio.com.
Kaitlin Rose returns to The Livery
BENTON HARBOR — Kalamazoo singer/songwriter Kaitlin Rose will return Friday night to The Livery, 190 Fifth St. – this time with her full band.
The 8:30 p.m. show will feature the band sharing its most recent record, “Live Enough,” released in April. The band is made up of Rose, Jim Beebe, Greg Orr, Ryan Demeniuk and Patti McNulty.
Rose began playing guitar in the summer of 2001, after finding her mom’s Alvarez in the hallway closet. Later that fall, after setting a few poems to songs, she began to focus on songwriting, with Jewel, Ani Difranco and Neil Young as strong inspirations.
From 2001-04, Rose produced four full-length solo acoustic albums, recorded and mastered in Indianapolis, Seattle and Kalamazoo. In 2013, she began working with Ian Gorman at La Luna Studio and recorded a nine-song demo, her first full-band backed album, “The Other Side,” in May 2015, as well as “Coalesce,” a four-song EP, in early 2017.
Her music has been described as intense and gentle, deeply personal and heartfelt, yet universal.
The show has a $10 suggested admission.
For more information, visit liverybrew.com or kaitlinrosemusic.com.
Foundry Hall presents Aaron Jonah Lewis
SOUTH HAVEN — A champion fiddle and banjo player will return to South Haven on Friday night.
Aaron Jonah Lewis will play at 7 p.m., at the Bailey Museum, 903 S. Bailey Ave. Foundry Hall is presenting the Detroit-based artist in the McNeil Gallery.
Lewis has been playing fiddle and banjo sine he was 5. He’s taken blue ribbons at the Appalachian String Band Festival in Clifftop, W.Va., and at the Old Fiddlers Convention in Galax, Va., the oldest and largest fiddlers convention in the country. He also is noted for his mastery of multiple banjo styles.
He spends most of his time teaching and touring as a solo performer, and with the Corn Potato String Band, Lovestruck Balladeers, and other projects. Lewis has appeared on dozens of recordings from bluegrass and old time to traditional jazz, contemporary experimental and Turkish classical music projects.
As a banjoist, Lewis explores some interesting veins in the roots of old time, bluegrass, ragtime and jazz music through his newest recording, “Mozart of the Banjo: The Joe Morley Project.”
This project is devoted to the music of the great English prodigy and virtuoso composer Joe Morley, who wrote a significant body of banjo pieces in a technique that people today call “classic fingerstyle.”
Tickets for the performance are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Foundry Hall members receive the advance price at the door. Ages 18 and younger are free.
For more information, or tickets, visit foundryhall.org.