Weekend Highlights

Duke Tumatoe returns for holiday show at Czar’s
ST. JOSEPH — In what has become a Christmas tradition, Duke Tumatoe will return to Czar’s 505 this weekend.
The American blues guitarist, vocalist and songwriter will perform at 10 p.m. Saturday at 505 Pleasant St.
Tumatoe, 72, who has released 15 albums as the bandleader of Duke Tumatoe & The All-Star Frogs and Duke Tumatoe & The Power Trio, is noted for his humor.
He will play those songs, a host of tunes off his 2001 Christmas album, “It’s Christmas (Let’s Have Sex),” and more during Saturday’s annual concert in St. Joseph.
Tumatoe is a self-taught guitarist who learned to play by watching Chicago’s blues legends. His guitar playing has been described as “B.B. King played through Jimi Hendrix (with a touch of Andy Gill).”
The cover for the show is $5.
For more information, visit www.czars.com or www.duketumatoe.com, or call 983-1166.
The Livery to host holiday dance party
BENTON HARBOR — When May Erlewine & The Motivations get together, it’s always a party.
When they get together Friday night, it’ll be for a Holiday Dance Party at The Livery, 190 Fifth St.
On a few special dates each year, singer-songwriter Erlewine breaks from her Americana/folk roots to front The Motivations: a seven-piece dance-party funk band that plays boogie jams and classic soul songs.
May Erlewine & The Motivations was born in the winter of 2016, when Erlewine set out to make music and create a positive space for the weary and grieving.
That idea eventually took shape in the form of retro-groove dance parties meant to get people moving, make them feel connected, and help them celebrate the moment and each other.
The Motivations feature Phil Barry on guitar and vocals; Joe Hettinga on synth, keys and vocals; Eric Kuhn on guitar and vocals; Max Lockwood on bass and vocals; Mike Lynch on organ and keys; Terrence Massey on trumpet and vocals; Brandon Proch on saxophone; and Michael Shimmin on drums, percussion and vocals.
The party will start at 8 p.m., with doors opening at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door.
For more info, or tickets, visit liverybrew.com.
Box Factory welcomes doo-wop group
ST. JOSEPH — The first artist signed to Vee-Jay Records, the independent African-American-owned label that paved the way for Motown Records, will bring its talents to the Box Factory for the Arts, 1101 Broad St.
The Spaniels Forever will perform “A Doo Wop Christmas” concert at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Spaniels recorded their initial release, “Baby It’s You” on May 5, 1953, and it reached No. 10 on Billboard’s R&B chart four months later.
The Spaniels’ roots go back to 1948 at Roosevelt High School in Gary, Ind., where classmates Billy Shelton and Pookie Hudson began singing together. They formed the group The Three B’s.
Upon graduation, after some local success and plenty of regional sock-hop performances, Hudson went out on his own, and formed the first incarnation of The Spaniels.
The Spaniels lineup has survived personnel changes over the years.
Shelton, now 85, is the last of the original group of friends.
The group has been re-christened The Spaniels Forever, as Shelton continues singing classic Spaniels’ hits, and other songs, with Patrick Pitre, Dan Porter, Phil Ratliff and Fred DeBose.
Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the door. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
For more information, call 983-3688 or visit boxfactoryforthearts.org.