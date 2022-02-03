Wake up Saturday with a Polar Plunge at Watermark
STEVENSVILLE — Watermark Brewing Co., 5781 St. Joseph Ave., again will host the Michigan Law Enforcement Polar Plunge on Saturday.
Held at various locations around the state, the plunge is the largest fundraiser for Special Olympics Michigan. It brings Michigan State Police troopers together with civilians to dive into a makeshift pool in the freezing cold.
Registration will start at 10 a.m., and plunging will begin at noon. Walk-up registration will be allowed, but advance registration is encouraged.
Those who pay $100 to dive will receive a free sweatshirt and lunch. Anyone “too chicken” to dive into the cold water can donate $20 and receive a T-shirt.
Money raised goes toward sports training and athletic competition for more than 23,000 children and adults with disabilities.
The goal for Southwest Michigan this year is $65,000, with $59,100 raised as of Wednesday.
The event will conclude at 1:30 p.m. with awards being presented during an After Splash Bash at Watermark’s Solarium.
Participants and spectators can warm up in the taproom, beer garden or around the fire pits. Refreshments will be available for purchase.
For more information, or to donate, visit bit.ly/3gfM6aA.
Andrews University celebrates young artists
BERRIEN SPRINGS — At 8 p.m. Saturday, the Andrews University Symphony Orchestra will showcase the winners of the Department of Music’s Young Artist Competition.
Many talented students auditioned, but only five will perform their solos with the orchestra: flutist Betania Cañas, soprano Benie Safari Dushime, pianist Andrew Pak, cellist and composer Grant Steinweg and violist Shania Watts.
The winning selections are varied, encompassing music composed by American, French, German and Puerto Rican composers between 1845 and the present day.
The concert will feature the world premiere of Steinweg’s “Invitation,” with the composer as the featured cello soloist.
Following the soloists, the orchestra will perform Jules Massenet’s ballet suite taken from his opera, “Le Cid.” The seven short selections from the suite are a musical tour of Spain, exploring dances and cultural traditions taken from different regions of the country.
The concert is free, and tickets aren’t required, but face masks will be required for those watching in person.
To watch a livestream of the concert, visit the Andrews University Department of Music’s Facebook page.
Museum program to highlight old Golfmore Hotel
THREE OAKS — The Region of Three Oaks Museum’s First Thursdays Series will turn its attention to the Golfmore Hotel.
The Zoom-based program will start at 7 p.m. tonight. For a link to watch, email trotommuseum@gmail.com.
The Golfmore Hotel was Michigan’s second-biggest hotel in its day, elegant lodging on the lake in Grand Beach.
The resort even had a ski jump. Special trains would bring thousands of spectators to the Golfmore for its jumping meets. It also had horse stables, shuffleboard and tennis courts, and a glamorous beach.
The hotel did well in the 1920s, but struggled during the Depression. The resort earned something of an outlaw reputation. Raids to seize illegal gambling equipment were frequent.
The hotel’s end was suspicious. The Golfmore burned in a massive fire in 1939. No arrests were ever made, but arson seemed possible.
Author Tom Suhs, who summered near the site of the Golfmore and grew fascinated with its history, wrote a book about the resort. See his pictures and hear his stories tonight.
For more information, visit www.regionofthreeoaksmuseum.com.