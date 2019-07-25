Weekend Highlights

Theater camp stages ‘Catch Me If You Can’
DOWAGIAC — What normally takes eight and 10 weeks to put together has been put together in two weeks by students in Southwestern Michigan College’s Summer Institute Musical Theatre Camp.
The students will present “Catch Me If You Can” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday as the camp’s culminating effort.
The performers, on stage and in the orchestra, have lived together for two weeks in SMC residence halls rehearsing for the musical.
Based on the 2002 Steven Spielberg film, and true story, “Catch Me If You Can” is a musical comedy about chasing your dreams and not getting caught.
Armed with boyish charm, a big imagination and millions of dollars in forged checks, Frank Abagnale Jr. successfully poses as a pilot, a doctor and a lawyer – living the high life and winning the girl of his dreams.
Performances will be in the theater of SMC’s Dale A. Lyons Building, 58900 Cherry Grove Road.
Tickets are $10 for general admission and $5 for seniors and students. SMC students are free with identification.
To buy tickets, or for more information, visit swmich.edu/boxoffice.
Box hosts Vander Ark on Saturday night
ST. JOSEPH — Returning to Southwest Michigan this weekend is the lead singer of West Michigan rock band The Verve Pipe.
“An Evening with Brian Vander Ark” will begin at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Box Factory for the Arts, 1101 Broad St., with some of the stories behind his songs, as well as two full sets of music.
Vander Ark has had a successful solo career apart from The Verve Pipe, which includes four studio albums. He also released an album of songs written with actor/musician Jeff Daniels in 2017.
In 2007, he created the Lawn Chairs and Living Rooms House Concert Series, and has played more than 700 shows in his fans’ homes.
Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $18 in advance and $20 at the door.
A limited number of two to four person reserved tables are available. These can only be reserved by emailing nikki@boxfactoryforthearts.org.
There also will be a cash bar.
For more information, call 983-3688 or visit boxfactoryforthearts.org.
SMSO, GhostLight Theatre present ‘West Side Story’
ST. JOSEPH — The weather is looking clear for this weekend’s performance of “West Side Story” at Silver Beach County Park.
Southwest Michigan Symphony Orchestra and The GhostLight Theatre will stage the modern day retelling of Romeo and Juliet at Shadowland Pavilion on Friday and Saturday.
The show follows the life of rival gangs, the Jets and Sharks, as they battle for control of their turf on the harsh streets of New York’s Upper West Side. Love complicates matters when a gang member falls in love with a rival’s sister.
Playing the leads are Leo Carmody, Danny LeMache, Carina Kanzler and Fafa Shaeffer.
Gates open at 6:30 p.m., with the performances starting at 7:30 p.m. Three food trucks will provide dining and drink options for attendees.
Tickets are $30 for reserved seating and $20 for lawn. Children 12 and younger are $10. Ticket prices increase by $5 on the day of the performance.
The performance, underwritten by the Schalon Foundation, will be musically directed by Robin Fountain, stage directed by Paul Mow, and choreographed by Lea Lehmann.
To buy tickets, visit smso.org.