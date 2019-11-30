What are you thankful for?

The Lord is good, and his mercy and grace have been extended to every living soul who will call on his name.
As we exit the Thanksgiving season, and enter into a mad weekend of shopping, our hearts should continue to be thankful and grateful to the God of our salvation. We must continue to show our appreciation and thanks to him in all our ways.
For those who are recipients of his grace and mercy, it is not a problem until they get caught in the hustle and bustle of buying more than is needed because merchants pull out every bell and whistle to get their attention.
We often forget about grace and mercy, and the sacrifices made without complaints, as we overlook reason and increase in material goods.
Thanksgiving is a time to remember family and friends, those who are no longer present but made major impacts in society, church and home.
Thanksgiving is a time to reach out to others who are lonely and alone.
Thanksgiving is about giving thanks and sharing with others from the gifts and graces that God has given.
Thanksgiving is more than a day of remembering the past, the present and the future gatherings of family and friends, it’s giving thanks today.
Thanksgiving is every day, it’s showing up to serve in the soup kitchen, showing up to serve dinner for a grieving family, showing up for a sick friend when you’re not feeling the best.
Thanksgiving is more about an attitude of gratitude, even when you might not have everything you want or need.
Every day is a day of thanksgiving, and I am truly grateful to be alive and well. As the old saying goes, “I’m not what I want to be, but I am a long way from what I used to be,” and that’s because of the God I serve.
His mercy does endure, and we are to give him thanks for the many benefits he has given us. If we just stop to think about the goodness of God, that alone is reason enough to give him thanks.
I have so much to be thankful for this year, even though my youngest grandson was diagnosed with pneumonia, and he and his father spent nearly all day at a hospital on Tuesday. We are thankful that it was caught in time.
Last year, I was hospitalized and released on Thanksgiving Day. I’m thankful and so very grateful for the church family who fed my family on Thanksgiving last year, and all the invitations in between, and I thank God for making it possible. We were blessed to be together.
I’m also thankful to the Benton Harbor Fairplain Lions Club for their invitation, and the great community work they do.
Even though our lives have been turned upside down by sickness, death, mass shootings in synagogues, churches and schools, and threats of killings, church leaders molesting children, homelessness and hunger, God is still worthy of our praise and our gratitude.
The Bible tells us that we are to be thankful in all things, and then lists more than 100 verses of praise, gratitude and thanksgiving. We can thank God all day and still not give him the thanks he deserves for the life he has given us and the promise of eternal life in glory with him.
What are you thankful for?
Think about everything that God has done for you daily, and know that there is nothing that you were able to do without His help.
Throughout the day, try giving the Lord thanks, and see how positive and blessed your day will be.
I’m very thankful for God’s grace and mercy, and on Sunday, I will “enter his gates with thanksgiving and his court with praise!”
Today’s Insights was written by the Rev. Minnie Autry, pastor at Union Memorial A.M.E. Church. Insights is written by area clergy to give different viewpoints on a variety of topics. It is published each Saturday in cooperation with the Berrien County Association of Churches. The views expressed by the author do not necessarily reflect the views of member churches.