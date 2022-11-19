The James Webb Telescope was launched by NASA last Christmas Day. It is now orbiting our sun about 1 million miles from Earth. It has already been sending back brilliant and breath-taking images from the furthest reaches of the universe into which humans have ever peered. If you have not seen any of the images of stars and galaxies from this amazing machine, like the Cartwheel Galaxy in the Sculptor Constellation, I hope you will do so soon.
As of the writing of this article, the telescope has photographed a wisp of a galaxy 35 billion light years away. Dubbed CEERS-93316, what we are able to see today is not how this galaxy looks now, if it even still exists, but how it looked just 235 million years after the Big Bang, when the light produced by that galaxy headed in our direction 14 billion years ago. Is all of this space and time mind-boggling? It certainly is. It is astounding professional astronomers. It is overwhelming to the rest of us mortals.
Today’s Insights was written by the Rev. Scott Paul-Bonham, a retired pastor living in Southwest Michigan. Insights is written by area clergy every weekend to give different viewpoints on a variety of topics.