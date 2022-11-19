Saint Joseph, MI (49085)

Today

Blustery with snow showers. High 29F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Windy with snow showers during the evening. Less wind later on. Areas of blowing snow. Low near 20F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.