When 'Timing is Everything'

NILES — Some people have been musical all their lives, and some people just fall into it.
For Kody Carpenter, it was a combination of the two that launched his career into music.
Carpenter, who will appear at Iron Shoe Distillery in Niles tomorrow, goes by Kody Bryant on stage.
“It just has a nicer ring to it,” the Leesburg, Ind., resident said.
Carpenter, 23, moved to Leesburg, from more northern Indiana, to attend Grace College.
“My family has always been musical,” Carpenter said. “My mom played music for 25 years in the Michiana area, so it was always in the back of my mind. I did choir in elementary school, band through eighth grade, then I focused on sports in high school. Music is a big thing at Grace, so I had this itch by my junior year to buy a guitar.”
He still uses that guitar, “Taylor,” at his gigs around northern Indiana and southern Michigan.
Carpenter pointed to that as the beginning of his “upward trot.”
“I started playing guitar, and my roommates would get mad at me for singing at all hour of the night,” he said. “I started getting better and better.”
In the summer of 2017, he started attending open mic nights at the Phoenix Bar & Grill in Mishawaka, Ind. Through that, he met someone who asked him if he wanted to play a gig for them – and that’s how he fell into it.
“I was like, ‘Are you sure that’s OK?’ And they said they had already asked the owner,” Carpenter said. “So I had a pile of sheet music, borrowed a PA system, and played that gig. I got a couple more there, and realized my passion.”
He started to pursue music full-time – playing covers of country, rock, contemporary pop, indie and folk music during three or more shows a week. He played everything from Chris Stapleton to Dobie Gray to Imagine Dragons to Creedence Clearwater Revival and Mumford and Sons.
Now, Carpenter is working on some originals, and hopes to have an EP to release by the fall. Most of his shows, however, turn into him playing a lot of requests.
“It gets the audience involved and makes them feel like they’re part of the show, which they are,” he said. “That’s what is so great about being a musician.”
Carpenter said whether it’s a crazy rock song or a slow ballad, there’s going to be a song that connects with someone.
“One time, I was playing ‘Timing is Everything,’ and I had someone come up to me and say they lost their mom yesterday,” Carpenter said. “She said, ‘We were out because we didn’t want to be alone, and hearing that song really helped me get through my day.’”
He said connections like that keep him going.
Attending college for business helps him run the numbers side of his musical career, but he’s always looking for new places to play and new people to play with. Recently, he’s been doing some duo performances with Paul Erdman, a South Bend-based musician.
“He’s really added to my show,” Carpenter said. “It’s awesome playing with him.”
His 2020 musical goals are to drive a little bit farther – picking up gigs in Ohio, Indianapolis, Kalamazoo and maybe Chicago.
“It’s been a crazy journey, with a lot of trial and error for me,” Carpenter said. “I’m still young and learning, but appreciative of all the people that have helped me. And people who’ve shaped me into who I am. I wouldn’t be who I am without them.”
