What a year it’s been. Unless you’d been living in total isolation, you’ve probably never dealt with all the “stuff” we seem to constantly have swirling around us at any given time.
And some people have tried to visualize this year of quarantine, school closures and more in different ways.
From memes on Facebook, like Godzilla appearing this year to one stating Mel Gibson’s apocalyptic “Mad Max” was supposed to be set in 2021 (I found out it wasn’t, but I get the point), we seem to be waiting for the next issue or problem to come at us. Some people are reeling from a world that seems to be out of control in so many ways. They have lost hope and are fearful.
It hasn’t helped that we’ve seen people act in ways that only have added to the tension and frustration many are experiencing. For some, they wonder if there is any hope for our country. Bear with me while I share with you what I’m leaning on during these times.
Let me say what may seem ridiculous to some: I think there’s hope for our land.
Everyone has ideas for what will make our nation better. If we change the political climate (whichever side you’re on), we think things will be better. But according to whom?
Let’s be honest. We all have our own views on what we think is best for the world, and we all have various avenues from which we derive our thinking.
I can’t answer for anyone else, but when it comes to hope for our nation, and though what I’m about to share may seem simplistic, the results and the impact on people’s lives can be life altering in a positive way.
My view is that if you want to change a nation, you must change people’s hearts. That’s where I believe the answer lies. Change hearts, change a nation.
The question, of course, is how that change happens. For myself, as a follower of Jesus, I believe he offers the ultimate answers to life’s deepest questions.
I realize there are those of you who differ from me, but I ask that you consider where I’m coming from.
The historical narrative of the person of Jesus is unarguable. Whatever someone may think of him, the fact of his existence is established.
From early century Roman historians such as Cornelius Tacitus and Suetonius, to the Jewish historian Josephus (who was not a follower of Jesus), Christ is either alluded to or specifically named.
The Gospels of the Bible are historical eye-witness accounts from people who walked with Jesus and saw him do miracles that were beyond human explanation, along with hearing Jesus offer people hope and help through his teachings.
To understand Jesus, we must recognize some of what he did. For example, he offered his message to all, no matter their social standing, race or culture.
The new life he promised transcends all the boundaries we might set up. Jesus came to “seek and to save the lost.” He reached out to everyone.
He was compassionate and caring. He offered hope in a world that was struggling to find any. Even the Roman Empire, with its myriads of gods and beliefs, had left an emptiness in the hearts of people. To anyone of any culture, Christ offers help, just as he did centuries ago.
Jesus didn’t bully people into accepting what he said and did. He left that up to them.
It’s worth noting that many of the religious leaders of Jesus’ day, instead of leading people toward God were, in fact, causing confusion and frustration. Jesus had some strong words for the “religious elite.”
Interestingly, many of those people who had opposed Jesus at every turn would later become his followers. We read about that in Acts 6.
Jesus wasn’t afraid, though, to speak the truth. We might argue that what he said is not “my” truth, but somewhere along the way, every one of us holds to what we believe to be truth of some sort – objective or subjective. The question is what truth will we follow?
My point is that I have seen Jesus change people. He can transform the way a person sees the world and others. When we become his followers through faith in him, and allow him to lead us, we become people of compassion, people who believe there is hope in this world, and that hope is Jesus and what he offers.
What he taught as truth is worth considering.