Winning pie recipes from the 2019 Berrien County Youth Fair

I love summertime, with all its festivals, food and baking contests, where so many people come up with creative entries.
This year’s Baked Fruit Pie Contest winners at the Berrien County Youth Fair was no different. There were a wide range of entries, including a tomato pie and a spicy blueberry pie, plus great fruit combinations like strawberry-rhubarb, and peach and blueberry.
Here are the winners:
• Adult Division – 1st place: Marie Summers, Spicy Blueberry-Cherry Pie; 2nd place: Shelli Zandarski, Tomato Pie; 3rd place: Maddy Vorrath, Blushing Apple Pie; 4th place: Jessica Zieger, Classic Apple Pie; 5th place: Chris Dohm, Deep Dish Blueberry.
• Youth Division – 1st place: Adrianne Barber, Strawberry-Rhubarb Pie; 2nd place: Elise Barber, Strawberry-Raspberry Pie; 3rd place: Allison Golladay, Cherry Crumb Pie; 4th place: Erica Zandarski, Perfect Peach and Blueberry Pie; 5th place: Keziah Metz, Cherry Crumble Pie.
The Most Eye Appealing winner was Golladay.
Here are recipes for the two first place winners, and for Golladay’s pie:
Adrianne Barber’s Strawberry-Rhubarb Pie
For the crust:
2/3 cup plus 2 tablespoons shortening
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon salt
4-8 tablespoons ice water
For the filling:
2 cups sugar
2/3 cup all-purpose flour
3 cups strawberries, sliced
3 cups rhubarb, chopped
To make the crust: Cut the shortening into the flour and salt with a fork until particles are the size of coarse crumbs. Sprinkle with cold water as needed, tossing with a fork until all the flour is moistened, and the pastry almost cleans the side of the bowl.
Gather the pastry into a ball, and divide in half. Refrigerate for 30 minutes.
Roll the chilled pastry into a circle slightly larger than a 9-inch pie plate. Fold the pastry into fourths, and place in a pie plate. Unfold and ease into the plate. Trim it even with the edge.
To make the filling: Heat an oven to 425 degrees.
Mix the sugar and flour in a large bowl. Stir in the rhubarb and strawberries. Turn into the pastry-lined pie plate. Cover with the top pastry. Cut slits. Seal and flute. Cover with aluminum foil, and put in the oven.
Remove the foil during the last 15 minutes of baking. Bake for about 55 minutes, or until the crust is brown and the juice begins to bubble through the slits.
Cool in the pie plate on a wire rack.
Marie Summers’ Spicy Blueberry-Cherry Pie
For the crust:
1 1/2 cups flour
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 tablespoon sugar
8 tablespoons butter
4 tablespoons ice water
For the filling:
1 cup sugar
6 tablespoons cornstarch
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon all-spice
1/2 teaspoon almond extract
1 cup cherry juice
2 cups sour pie cherries
3 cups blueberries
1 cup dried blueberries
For the topping:
1/2 cup sugar
1/4 cup brown sugar
1 cup flour
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
1/2 cup butter
To make the crust: Mix together the dry ingredients. Cut the butter into the dry ingredient until pea-sized crumbs form.
Add water 1 tablespoon at a time until the dough holds together. Roll the dough out, and fit into a 9-inch pie plate. Chill the dough.
To make the filling: In a large saucepan mix together the sugar, cornstarch and spices. Add the cherry juice.
Bring the mixture to a boil, over medium heat. Cook until thick. Add the cherries, blueberries and dried fruit. Bring back to a boil. Remove from the heat. Place the filling in the refrigerator until the filling is cold.
Pour into the prepared crust.
To make the topping: Mix together the dry ingredients in a food processor. Cut the butter into small pieces, and add to dry mixture. Pulse until crumbs form. Sprinkle over pie.
Bake at 350 degrees until filling bubbles and pie is brown, about 45 minutes.
Allison Golladay’s Cherry Crumb Pie
For the crust:
2 1/4 cups flour
3/4 cup Crisco
1 teaspoon sugar
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 cup cold water
1 teaspoon vinegar
1 egg
For the filling:
4 1/2 cups tart cherries
3/4 cup sugar
2 tablespoons raspberry-flavored Jell-O
2 tablespoons cornstarch
1/2 teaspoon almond extract
For the topping:
1/3 cup brown sugar
1/3 cup granulated sugar
1/2 cup unsalted butter, cubed
1 1/3 cups flour
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1/2 cup macadamia nuts, chopped
1/2 cup chocolate chips, chopped
1/3 cup maraschino cherries, chopped
For the decoration:
Pastry scraps, cut with desired cookie cutters
2 tablespoons raw sugar
1 tablespoon margarine, melted
To make the crust: In a bowl, mix the first four ingredients until the size of peas.
In a small bowl, beat the remaining ingredients, and then gradually add to the flour mixture until all is moistened. Form into a ball and chill for one hour.
Cut the ball into two pieces. Using one ball, roll out on a floured board to fit an 8-inch pie pan. Trim the pastry from pie edges. (Freeze the other ball for use at another time.)
To make the filling: On a stovetop, mix the first two ingredients, then add the remaining ingredients. Bring to a boil until thickened. Cool. Pour into pastry-lined pie pan.
To make the topping: In a bowl, combine the first five ingredients until crumbly. Add the remaining ingredients, and mix together. Cover entire filled pie with topping.
For the decoration: Using scraps, make pastry decorations, and arrange on top of the pie. Brush with margarine. Sprinkle with raw sugar.
Bake at 400 degrees for 10 minutes, then 375 degrees for 20 minutes, or until golden brown. Cool.
