The Scally Brothers.jpg

The Scally Brothers will perform in South Haven on July 17 as part of this year’s Worship on the Riverwalk concert series.

 Photo provided

SOUTH HAVEN — A concert series focusing on Christian music will return to Riverfront Park along Water Street this month.

Worship on the Riverwalk will feature three musical groups, who will perform at 7 p.m. July 10, 17 and 24.