A few weeks ago I sat in my car on 8th Street in Benton Harbor, ready to cross Britain Avenue, patiently waiting as a car made its way down the street that lay before me. While they obviously weren’t in a rush, they had the right of way and so I waited, but they didn’t pass in front of me. Giving no indication of where they were going – not using their turn signals – I waited as they turned down the street I was on. While I was (at best) inconvenienced and (at worst) 8 seconds late for lunch, I was (overall) annoyed by the other driver’s failure to use their turn signal.
A vehicle’s turn signals communicate the driver’s intentions to other people on the road, allowing others to act accordingly. Using one’s turn signals is an unselfish act of kindness for one’s neighbors on the road. When signals are not used, the flow of traffic can slow, accidents can occur and, far-too-often, road rage rages. With a simple motion of the hand – which never has to leave the wheel – one’s turn signal can be activated, making our roads safer, our drive times shortened, and all of us a bit happier when we arrive at our destinations.
Today's Insights was written by the Rev. Sheth LaRue, pastor at First Presbyterian Church in Benton Harbor. Insights is written by area clergy every weekend to give different viewpoints on a variety of topics.