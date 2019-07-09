NILES — The Southwest Michigan Writers’ Conference returns to Niles this fall with a full schedule of skills-based sessions for aspiring authors.
The event will be from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 26 at Niles District Library, 620 E. Main St.
The free event sponsored by libraries in Berrien, Cass and Van Buren counties, includes advice and instruction on many aspects of writing, such as researching a historic fiction novel, character development, comic book writing and more.
Presenters will include Barbara Belford, Marie LaPres (Erica Emelander), Barry Chessick, Carla Suson, Kirsten Jensen, Angela Sisk and Kate Collins.
Committee Chair Brian Johnston said the conference is a great way for authors of all levels to improve their skills and increase their confidence in their craft.
“The participating libraries are working together to show that we support our local authors and want them to succeed,” Johnston said in a news release. “Libraries are doing many things these days, but books are still important. We believe that by helping our local writers, we are supporting and advancing the writing industry as a whole.”
Johnston said the committee also is looking for vendors. Businesses, groups and organizations that wish to reserve space at the event can contact Andrea Burns at 683-8545.
For more information, contact any of the sponsoring libraries: Berrien Springs Community Library, Dowagiac District Library, Lincoln Township Public Library, Niles District Library and Van Buren District Library.