NILES — New York Times bestselling author Kate Collins will be the featured speaker at the 2019 Southwest Michigan Writers’ Conference on Oct. 26 at Niles District Library, 620 E. Main St.
Collins, the author of 29 novels, including the Flower Shop Mystery series, will present “Creating Great Dialogue,” at the conclusion of the free, day-long event.
Joining Collins in providing skills-training, advice and inspiration to writers will be Bibi Belford, author of “Canned and Crushed,” and “Another D for DeeDee”; Marie LaPres, the Grand Rapids author of the Turner Daughters series; Barry Chessick, storyteller, actor and author of the upcoming murder mystery “The Hippocratic Oath”; and Carla Suson, who will discuss book marketing.
Also on the schedule are bestselling author K. B. Jensen, who will present “Ten Rules for Writing Fiction: And When to Break Them,” and Kalamazoo-area writer/illustrator Angela Sisk.
Sisk, creator of the fantasy webcomic “Numina,” will discuss comic book writing.
Online registration for the conference begins Sept. 3.
The free conference will open at 9 a.m., with sessions beginning at 10:15 a.m. New this year, a food truck will feature coffee and lunch options.
For more information, or a complete schedule, follow the Southwest Michigan Writers’ Conference on Facebook, or contact any of the sponsoring libraries: Berrien Springs Community Library, Dowagiac District Library, Lincoln Township Public Library, Niles District Library and Van Buren District Library.