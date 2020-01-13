The sponsors of the Southwest Michigan Teen Creative Writing Challenge have announced the judges for this year’s Cover Art competition.
Entries submitted by artists in grades 7-12 will judged by David Baker, Mary Brodbeck and Jeff Matejovsky.
Baker is a well-known artist and educator in Southwest Michigan. For many years, he taught painting, drawing, design, watercolor, color theory and art appreciation at Southwestern Michigan College. He has mounted more than three dozen exhibitions, has had his work included in local and regional exhibitions, and has won numerous awards.
Brodbeck, of Kalamazoo, specializes in woodblock printmaking, a technique she studied while in Tokyo with Yoshisuke Funasaka. Her landscape prints have been added to the collections at the Detroit Institute of Arts, Meijer Garden and Sculpture Park, Muskegon Museum of Art, Hunterdon Museum of Art, Kalamazoo Institute of Art, and others.
Matejovsky, of Niles, has worked as an artist for many years, and studied design and graphic arts at SMC.
The Cover Art competition is one division of the 2020 Southwest Michigan Teen Creative Writing Challenge. Students also can submit entries in Comics, Fiction, Flash Fiction and Poetry through Jan. 31.
The winning Cover Art entry will grace the cover of this year’s professionally published book, which will include the winning entries in each category.
The challenge is sponsored by Cass District Library, Dowagiac District Library, Lawton Public Library, Marcellus Township Wood Memorial Library, Paw Paw District Library and Van Buren District Library.
For more information, contact any sponsoring library of email TCWC@vbdl.org.