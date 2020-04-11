ST. JOSEPH — Women’s Service League members have been assisting the community in many ways recently in response to the mandatory shutdown of nonessential businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
WSL has been helping the people in the community who are on the front lines of the pandemic.
“That’s what Women’s Service League does ... we help people,” WSL President Mary LoPresti said in a news release.
WSL set up a donation site through PayPal to accept donations at womensserviceleague.org/get-involved/sponsorships.
More than 100 meals – tacos, sub sandwiches, pizzas and more – have been delivered to medical workers and police enforcement on the job who are working to test, treat and protect those who have been affected by COVID-19, including:
- Benton Township Fire Department
- Benton Township Police Department
- Benton Harbor Public Safety Department
- Lincoln Township Police Department
- Spectrum Health Lakeland – central scheduling
- Spectrum Health Lakleland emergency rooms in Niles and St. Joseph
- Spectrum Health Lakeland – IT team
- Spectrum Health Lakeland – pathology
- St. Joseph post office
“It was a small gesture of appreciation – free lunch – but we were greeted with big smiles from these people who are continuing to work so we can stay home and be safe,” WSL Secretary Amy Nolan, who has been coordinating the deliveries, said in the release.
“The effort was two-fold,” she said, “as the donations to purchase the meals helped out the restaurants that are struggling and only being allowed to serve take-out and delivery, and also showed appreciation to the hospitals and police departments.”
Some restaurants got involved, too. LakeHouse Restaurant offered a buy-one-get-one-free health care worker special, which allowed WSL to purchase more meals, and Jimmy John’s in Niles donated a second round of sandwiches the following day to the Spectrum Health Lakeland emergency room when they saw what WSL was doing.
More deliveries are continuing to be scheduled.
WSL has partnered with Meals on Wheels of Southwest Michigan on service projects during the last year, and Meals on Wheels needed help making emergency, shelf-stable meals that are critical to its homebound clients.
Meals on Wheels needed canned goods like chicken, tuna, soup, vegetables, fruit, pasta, ravioli, macaroni and cheese, breakfast bars, instant oatmeal, peanut butter and crackers. So WSL used donations, from the online donations and from its members, to make deliveries to Meals on Wheels.
The need continues. To donate, visit womensserviceleague.org/get-involved/sponsorships.
Nonprofit organizations who want to be beneficiaries of a Women’s Service League fundraiser, need volunteers, or would like to partner on a service project, can contact WSL community connections chairperson Allison Arend at allisonarend@gmail.com.