Years and years of 'The Nutcracker'

Each holiday season, ballet dancers around the world dazzle audiences with their renditions of “The Nutcracker.”
The ballet premiered in St. Petersburg, Russia, on Dec. 18, 1892. Its first performance in America was in New York by the Ballet Russe de Monte Carlo in 1940.
In Southwest Michigan, three different dance companies will present their own adaptation of the ballet on Saturday.
Studio Dance Theatre
Rhonda Rabbers may have produced “The Nutcracker” every other year since 1981, but she says it’s the cast that makes it special each time.
“They’re so encouraging to one another, helpful and kind,” she said. “It’s just great to be around great kids, and that makes it special. They all want to do a job and make each other look good. It’s fun to see them work toward their goal of perfection, though none of us get there. They have an end result in mind, and have fun while they’re doing it.”
Proceeds from the Studio Dance Theatre’s production at Lakeshore High School’s Community Auditorium will benefit the Good Fellow Fund.
“People should come out to not only support the dancers, and because it’s a great show, but it’s a charity,” Rabbers said. “All the money will stay right here in our communities to give back to those in need.”
She said this year’s rendition is also special because it has a few new adult cast members.
“And our prince (Andrew Niedbala) is from Kalamazoo, a graduate of Hope College,” Rabbers said. “He’s so strong and doing such a good job at lifting the girls. That can be one of the hardest things. It takes a lot of muscle to throw girls around in the air and make the girls feel comfortable.”
The students and adults performing in the production come from all over the area.
The Sugar Plum Fairy is Meredith Gacek, a senior at Lakeshore High School; Clara is played by Shaylen Raches; and Drosselmeyer is played by Kraig Kirkdorfer. Claire Duris, a senior at Lake Michigan Catholic High School, plays the Dew Drop Fairy, and the Snow Queen is played by Camille Thrum.
Rabbers said her favorite part of the show is the scene in the Land of Snow and Ice.
“I’m so in awe of the music (Pyotr Ilyich) Tchaikovsky wrote,” she said. “It’s bold and climaxes. The music is just great. It is delicate, peaceful and soft. And it actually snows on stage at the end – that is a cool feature. Tears will start to roll.”
Midwest Youth Ballet Company
The Midwest Youth Ballet Company, housed at Fusion Center for Dance in Benton Harbor, may only be heading into its fourth “Nutcracker” performance, but Executive Director Christine Waterhouse says it’s going to be bigger and better this time.
“We just put a board in place last year to work toward becoming a nonprofit,” she said. “And we have some new people on board, like Artistic Director Sarah Gendernalik, and guest choreographers, which makes things run very smoothly with the large cast.”
The company’s production will be at Southwest Michigan College in Dowagiac. Waterhouse said it’ll be a very classical take on the ballet.
“But we try to make it engaging for people of all ages,” she said.
About 50 area students are part of the cast, as well as some adults.
Drosselmeyer, or the narrator, will guide the audience through the tale. In years past he’s been off stage, but this year he will be on stage with the cast, Waterhouse said.
The part will be played by Jim Richards, a math teacher at Eau Claire High School, who enjoys participating with local theater groups.
In addition, Dennis Davis, who is new to the Fusion staff, will perform as the Nutcracker.
Rudy Davis, a student from the Chicago Academy of Arts, will perform as the Cavalier.
Waterhouse said one of her favorite parts about this year’s show is the end with the Sugar Plum Fairy.
“This year she’s played by Jordan Moyer, a senior at St. Joseph High School, and I’ve known her a very long time,” she said. “Her part with the Cavalier at the end will bring tears to your eyes. It’s just beautiful.”
Southold Dance Theater
For the last 12 years, The Pokagon Fund has helped bring the magic of “The Nutcracker” to Harbor Country.
The funding has allowed Southold Dance Theater, out of South Bend, Ind., to put on performances at the New Buffalo Performing Arts Center, and teach area kids three of the dances to perform along with the professional dancers.
“We are using the children from New Buffalo,” said Calin Radulescu, artistic director for Southold Dance Theater. “We go train them there and they perform with us.”
Forty-one children, ages 4-18, are able to participate this year, at no cost to their families.
“These rehearsals and performances expose children to classical music, the art of ballet, and allows them to participate in a positive physical activity with other community children,” he said.
The funding from The Pokagon Fund also allows Saturday’s performances to be free for Chikaming, New Buffalo and Three Oaks townships residents.
Radulescu, who has been with the theater for three years, said he has really tried to build a version of “The Nutcracker” around South Bend.
“It has South Bend Landmarks and the South Bend community,” he said. “Even though we do these performances in New Buffalo, our main performance happens the next weekend in South Bend at the Morris Performing Arts Center.”
Radulescu said even though the version in New Buffalo will be a bit smaller scale than the full version the next week, it offers a chance for about 250 cast members, including the children, to be on stage.
He said he encourages everyone to come see it, and if they like what they see, they can come see it on the bigger stage in South Bend the next weekend.
“We got new sets last year, designed by one of our alumni who is now an architect,” he said. “It’s just has beautiful and vibrant colors.”
