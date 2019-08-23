Both YMCA of Southwest Michigan branches will start a new session of Livestrong at the YMCA next month.
Livestrong at the YMCA is a free, 12-week exercise program and support group for cancer survivors.
The evidence-based program focuses on helping survivors increase strength and energy so they can do the activities they did before chemotherapy and radiation treatment, according to a YMCA news release.
“Participants work with Y staff trained in supportive cancer care to achieve their goals such as building muscle mass and strength; increasing flexibility and endurance; and improving confidence and self-esteem,” Monica Norton, director of healthy living at the YMCA of Southwest Michigan, said in the release.
Livestrong also focuses on the emotional well-being of survivors and their families by providing a supportive community where people impacted by cancer can connect during treatment and beyond.
By focusing on the whole person and not the disease, Livestrong at the YMCA helps people move beyond cancer in spirit, mind and body.
“It is an opportunity to hopefully give people their lives back,” Norton said. “We’re trying to help them to get back to feeling like a normal person versus the patient. This program is about health, not about disease.”
Livestrong at the YMCA will be:
• 1-2:30 p.m., Mondays and Thursdays, Sept. 16 to Dec. 12, Niles-Buchanan branch, 905 N. Front St., Niles.
• 12:30-2 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays, Sept. 17 to Dec. 12, Benton Harbor-St. Joseph branch, 3665 Hollywood Road, St. Joseph.
To participate, contact Erica Walsh at 428-9622 (Benton Harbor-St. Joseph) or Charity Schneider at 574-287-9622 (Niles-Buchanan).
The program is made possible through donations from Hope Grows, a joint venture between Lakeland Health Foundations and the YMCA.
For more information about the program, visit ymcaswm.com/Livestrong.