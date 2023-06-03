On May 28, my congregation celebrated what’s known in the Christian tradition as Pentecost – a day recognizing, within the biblical narrative, the gift of the Holy Spirit to Christ’s disciples. In light of this celebration, I was reminded of a conversation I once had with a concerned parishioner who felt as if they lacked this gift – they did not believe they “had” the Holy Spirit within them, no connection to the presence of Christ or God.
Some traditions may disagree with the following, but I wholeheartedly reassured this individual that the Holy Spirit is more than the sum of our feelings or emotions. The Holy Spirit is neither a possession to be bargained over, nor an indicator of one’s belief or faith. The Holy Spirit, this wind of God, is free (John 3:8). It is God’s gift of God’s own self to equip and encourage discipleship in a world where the power of presence is constantly challenged.
