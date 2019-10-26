Sitting by a campfire with friends last weekend, we observed a group of what looked to be 18- or 19-year-olds at a nearby campsite attempting to build a fire.
They had only twigs and a few small limbs they’d scrounged from the surrounding area. Apparently, the group missed the notice from the campground indicating they were out of firewood for the season. If you want a fire; bring your own (approved) wood, the notice warns.
The view from our cozy fire was admittedly entertaining.
We watched the youngsters problem solve to create a source of light and heat – not to mention a mechanism for cooking.
To their credit, tempers never flared. They worked together. One person tended the tiny flames while others fanned out to secure more twigs and occasionally an actual “stick”-sized piece of wood.
We sat rooting for their success and chucking at their antics from about 25 yards away.
After a bit, their fire waning and their meager fuel gone, the group set off deeper into the woods to scavenge for additional wood.
While they were gone, we took firewood from our own supply and stacked it at the base of their firepit. Scampering back to our own campsite, we awaited the group’s return to enjoy their reaction.
Back with only a few twigs for their scavenging efforts, the kids whooped with delight when they saw the pile of hefty split logs stacked neatly ready for their fire.
It was fun to hear them trying to guess from where this bounty had come.
We sat stealthily watching them from afar. Enjoying the pleasure our anonymous random act of kindness produced.
However, it didn’t take long to realize that a supply of split wood wasn’t going to be enough to solve their campfire-deficit issues. Their supply of twigs and a few scraps of paper weren’t enough to set the hefty logs ablaze.
Small flames quickly dissolved to puffs of smoke and still no roaring fire. More twig and dry leaf hunting and jovial teamwork trying to start their fire, all to no avail.
While we were enjoying their antics, we decided to fess up to being their anonymous wood-supplier, and bring them kindling and paper to really get their campfire going.
Which is when it really got fun.
The kids were college freshmen from the Detroit area.
A simply delightful group of young people. Excited to be freed from class for a long fall-break, they’d packed up their mountain bikes, skateboards and a tent and headed for the woods on the west side of the state. The camping trip, they said, was a first for most of them and they were having a ball despite their lack of planning.
Their exuberance for adventure was contagious. Generosity is apparently also contagious.
Once word spread that there were kids in need of firewood, other nearby campers shared wood from their supply. In the morning, extra pancakes were fried and shared with the kids, and “secret” family camping recipes swapped over lively conversation between people of varied ages and from different backgrounds.
Delighted with the gifts, the youngsters were excited to meet people who would give them things for no apparent reason other than that they’d seen a need. Something the teens said they rarely, if ever, experience.
“You gave this to us? You don’t even know us!” was heard from one youth. Another, Gavin, declared, “You people on the west side of the state are so nice!”
Why yes, Gavin. People on the west side of the state are nice. And, I believe so are people throughout Michigan and beyond. We just have to reach across the artificial barriers that separate us to make the connection.
It only took us looking up from the cozy comfort of our campfire to notice someone in need and to give out of our supply. It wasn’t a great sacrifice. No great noble effort. Only a noticing and a willingness to share. Pretty basic human kindness stuff.
Random acts of kindness enjoy a bit of a resurgence during the holidays. While there’s something noble about helping someone and not expecting recognition, there’s something special about meeting someone where they are, sharing what you have, and building a small connection that says, we’re all in this together.
We received much more than we gave to those young campers when we made that connection. If we’d left the gift anonymous, the kids would have had the joy of receiving, and we would have had the joy of giving – but we would have missed the blessing of getting to know each other. The connection was priceless. I smile every time I think of them.
I don’t know if spending time in nature brings out the interconnectedness – or just a slowing down enough to notice those around us. Either way, I’ll go into this holiday season carrying some lessons from our campfire adventures:
• Look up from your comfort zone to see who might need something you have to share. Your time, your excess, or just your secret family recipe for killer pancakes. It doesn’t take something huge to make a significant difference.
• Give without expectation of return – which sometimes might mean anonymity, but when you can, make the connection. You just might get the blessing of meeting some awesome people with whom you share this world. People like Gavin and his crew.
Christine Vanlandingham is chief operating officer of Region IV Area Agency on Aging in Southwest Michigan. Questions on age or independence services? Call the Info-Line for Aging & Disability at 800-654-2810 or visit www.areaagencyonaging.org. The Generations column appears each Saturday in The Herald-Palladium.