BENTON HARBOR — Yu “Jason” Liu, a member of the Whirlpool Toastmasters Club, recently completed Level 2 of the “Presentation Mastery” pathway in the Toastmasters International Pathways educational program.
The Pathways program allows participants to tailor their own communications and leadership development path.
Liu is a product designer working on the Global Consumer Design team at Whirlpool Corp. He joined Toastmasters to step-up his interpersonal skills, according to a news release, and to broaden his network within and outside Whirlpool.
He loves the concept of the Pathways program as he feels it’s similar to the character development tree in video games.
“Each pathway provides a certain depth of development,” he said, “but you could also enroll in multiple pathways simultaneously. It really depends on your tactics if you only have a certain amount of time to invest.”
Liu credits Toastmasters for helping him learn how to provide constructive feedback.
“It really benefits me in my job,” he said. “I feel heard more and trusted more by my cohort and leadership because I’m able to provide effective feedback in a very succinct way.”
The impromptu speaking skills he acquired through participation in Toastmasters has given him confidence to engage in small talk with strangers and service providers.
Liu is from the Hunan province of China. His current top hobby is watching Netflix and rearranging his house. He is looking forward to traveling more in 2022.
Currently, the Whirlpool Toastmasters Club is meeting via Zoom. It meets on the first, third and fifth Wednesdays of the month from noon-1 p.m.
Guests are welcome to attend. For more information, email venkat_durbha@whirlpool.com.