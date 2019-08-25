BERRIEN SPRINGS — Berrien Springs-Oronoko Township police say they do not believe there were any injuries or fatalities from the fire Saturday evening at the Park Manor apartments on Rose Hill Road in Berrien Springs. The fire broke out before 9 p.m. in one of the multi-dwelling units at the complex, but everybody is believed to have escaped safely.
No official cause has been released yet. The unit apparently contained 10 apartments, leaving those residents without a place to stay. The Red Cross was on the scene assisting those residents, who in many cases were only able to flee with just the clothes on their backs.
Fire crews from at least 7 fire departments were called out to fight the fire that destroyed the building.