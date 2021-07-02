Fireworks displays and other events will be held across Huntington County this weekend to celebrate Independence Day.
Huntington's display was held last night at a new location because of construction at Huntington North High School, and the Historic Forks of the Wabash will be holding their Old Fashioned Fourth of July program today. The event will begin at 9:30 a.m. with a performance by the Huntington Erie Community Band. The Forks event is free and open to the public, and they advise guests to bring a chair.
In Warren, today marks the second day of the Salamonie Summer Festival, with events taking place all day Saturday and Sunday beginning at 9 a.m. each day. Those events include a performance by the band Gunslinger at 7 p.m. in Tower Park prior to the town's fireworks display at dusk. Andrews will also hold its own fireworks display on Saturday.
On Sunday, July 4, Markle and Roanoke will close out the weekend with displays beginning at dusk in both towns. In Markle, the display will take place at the Markle Fish & Game Park, and Roanoke's will occur at Roanoke Park. Each town will also hold various festivities prior to earlier in the evening as well.
For those planning to create their own displays, it's important to keep in mind the city, county and state rules regulating fireworks. Huntington County follows the state's law, which stipulates that consumer fireworks may only be used between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m. on non-holidays. On holidays, like July 4, that window is extended until midnight.
In the city of Huntington, fireworks may be used from 5 p.m. until two hours after sunset – roughly 11:15 p.m. – from June 29 until July 19. On July 4, fireworks are allowed from 10 a.m. until midnight.