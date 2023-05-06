Southwest Lower Peninsula
Muskegon: Boat anglers were catching Chinook salmon from the surface down to 45 feet in 30 to 70 feet of water. Spoons in orange, chartreuse and blue worked well.
Muskegon River: The steelhead numbers in the river were declining, especially below Croton Dam, but fish were still being caught. Resident brown trout, rainbow trout, smallmouth and suckers were caught by those targeting them. Walleye fishing on the opener was a bit slow upstream from Newaygo but some walleye were caught throughout the entire river. The best time for walleye was just after the sun came out in the morning; anglers who woke up early were rewarded with limits.
Grand Haven: Pier anglers were catching a few channel catfish and freshwater drum in the channel while using worms. Boats anglers were catching Chinook salmon in 25 to 65 feet of water. Anglers targeting yellow perch found the action to be slow. Glow and bright colored spoons worked well.
St. Joe: Fishing improved slightly from the week before. The lake conditions were extremely poor so only a few boats made it out. Boat anglers were catching a few Chinook and coho south of the piers in about 50 feet of water. Pier fishing was slow for all species.
South Haven: Boat anglers reported slow fishing for coho and lake trout. There were a few fish caught in 70 feet of water. Pier fishing was slow for all species.