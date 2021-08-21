Southwest Lower Peninsula
St Joseph: Perch anglers were fishing mostly around 45 feet of water. Perch were caught at both north and south of the piers. Pier anglers had slow fishing for all species. Fishing pressure was low. Boat anglers targeting salmon were catching a few fish in 120 feet of water and deeper. The fish caught were a mixed bag of trout, coho and Chinooks. Spin Doctors and flies were catching most of the fish.
South Haven: Boat anglers were mostly fishing south of the piers in 35 feet of water. Salmon anglers were catching a few salmon and trout. The best water seemed to be well past 120 feet of water.
Grand Haven: The best action was 75 to 140 down in 100 to 180 feet of water. Glow spoons and plugs were producing salmon along with mirage flies. A few lake trout were caught on the bottom with yellow spin-and-glows. Pier anglers were catching a few smallmouth bass and freshwater drum on deep diving body baits. The early morning and late evening bites performed the best.
Muskegon: Salmon were caught 70 to 150 down in 100 to 250 feet of water. A mix of J-Plugs, glow spoons and flies were all producing. The early morning and late evening bites performed the best.