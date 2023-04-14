Southwest Lower Peninsula
Muskegon: Pier and shore anglers were catching coho salmon along with a few brown trout on spawn bags. A mix of brown trout and coho salmon were caught by boat anglers trolling inside of 25 feet of water. Spoons and body baits worked well in either orange or chartreuse.
Grand Haven: Pier anglers were catching coho salmon, but the action slowed down compared to previous weeks. Coho salmon were caught on spawn or while casting orange spoons. Boats trolling along the shoreline were catching a mix of coho salmon and brown trout. Orange, chartreuse, and pink were good colors in both spoons and body baits.
South Haven: The fishing pressure was low. Boat anglers targeting coho had slow fishing and there were no perch reports. Pier anglers were catching a few fish. There were a few coho and brown trout caught while fishing with spawn.
St Joe: Overall, fishing was better earlier in the week and trailed off into the weekend. Pier anglers and shore anglers were catching decent numbers of coho. Most fish were caught on spawn fished on the bottom. There were no reports of perch catches. Boat anglers were catching a few coho salmon. The water was dirty, and the fish seemed to be very shallow. Most fish were caught in 10 to 20 feet of water.
Port Sheldon/Lake Michigan: Anglers were getting a few coho salmon in 8 to 30 feet of water. Fish were biting better in clear water. Anglers were catching lake trout in 30 to 50 feet of water.